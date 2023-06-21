Bangkok, Thailand--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2023) - In the vibrant city of Bangkok, Thailand, preparations are already underway for a grand event that promises to reshape the landscape of global finance. Some of the industry's key Fintech companies have announced their participation in the upcoming iFXExpo Bangkok 2023, to be held from June 20th to June 22nd. This three-day event is set to bring together thousands of industry experts, professionals, and key stakeholders in the forex industry for a comprehensive platform to exchange knowledge, network, and explore the latest trends and innovations.

As one of the largest financial events in Asia, the iFXExpo Bangkok is not merely a conference; it serves as an essential gathering for professionals in the forex industry. It offers a unique opportunity for participants to connect with peers, learn from industry leaders, and gain insights into the ever-evolving world of global finance. It's a perfect melting pot of talent, vision, and innovation.

Akin to a global showcase, the event will feature a wide range of exhibitors, with representation from leading brokers, technology providers, liquidity providers, and other key players in the financial services sector. Attendees will have the chance to delve into an expansive universe of the latest products and services, discover cutting-edge technologies that are driving change in the industry, and forge meaningful partnerships with industry-leading organizations that could pave the way for revolutionary collaborations in the future.

David Bily, the CEO & Founder of the Forex broker, Moneta Markets, expressed his enthusiasm about the event. "We are excited to be attending iFXExpo Bangkok 2023," he said. His company, a pioneer in the forex industry, is set to present its innovative trading solutions to attendees. Bily believes that the expo serves as a crucial platform for industry professionals to stay at the forefront of the rapidly changing forex landscape. "We look forward to networking with peers, engaging in insightful discussions on industry trends, and showcasing our latest innovations," he added.

The expo will feature a comprehensive agenda, designed to cater to a diverse audience. The schedule is set to include keynote speeches delivered by top leaders in the field, thought-provoking panel discussions, hands-on workshops, and interactive sessions conducted by renowned industry experts. Topics that will be covered include the impact of technology on the forex industry, regulatory developments that are shaping the future of the sector, effective risk management strategies, and the future of trading in the digital era.

"By attending this event, professionals in the forex industry can gain valuable insights, explore the latest market trends, and establish valuable connections that can propel their careers and businesses forward", said David, underscoring the significance of the event.

The iFXExpo Bangkok 2023 is not just for seasoned professionals. It also welcomes industry enthusiasts, Introducing Brokers, Affiliates, and anyone else interested in the world of forex trading.

