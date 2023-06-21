DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Dist (U10G LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jun-2023

FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Dist

DEALING DATE: 20-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 114.4829

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3505324

CODE: U10G LN

ISIN: LU1407890620

