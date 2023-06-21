DJ Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (TIPA LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jun-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 20-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 21.1433
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3092699
CODE: TIPA LN
ISIN: LU1452600197
