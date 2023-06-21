DJ Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LESW LN) Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jun-2023
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 20-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 31.5358
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 24132224
CODE: LESW LN
ISIN: LU1792117779
