DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (ESRG LN) Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jun-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 20-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 72.1361
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 35781661
CODE: ESRG LN
ISIN: LU1861137484
---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1861137484 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESRG LN Sequence No.: 252212 EQS News ID: 1661657 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1661657&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 21, 2023 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)