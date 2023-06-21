DJ Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 20-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 108.6556
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5086822
CODE: TIPU LN
ISIN: LU1452600270
