

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Consumers in the Netherlands remained somewhat more pessimistic in June as they were more negative about their willingness to buy and the outlook for general economic conditions, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index decreased marginally to -39 in June from -38 in May. Further, the indicator in June was well below the 20-year average of -10 points.



Among its components, the economic climate index weakened to -54 in June from -53 in the previous month.



Households' opinions of the economy in the coming twelve months were more negative, while their assessments of past economic conditions were slightly less negative.



The indicator for willingness to buy also dropped to -29 in June from -28 in the prior month. Financial opinions in June were more negative for the past year and the next year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken