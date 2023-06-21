DJ Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist (DJEL LN) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jun-2023 / 09:21 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 20-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 314.0297
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 851055
CODE: DJEL LN
ISIN: FR0007056841
