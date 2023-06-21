Anzeige
21.06.2023
Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (IQCY LN) Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jun-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 20-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.7359

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5589241

CODE: IQCY LN

ISIN: LU2023679256

----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU2023679256 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      IQCY LN 
Sequence No.:  252242 
EQS News ID:  1661719 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1661719&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2023 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)

