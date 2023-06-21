DJ Lyxor MSCI World Climate Change (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Climate Change (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 20-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 7.0482
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30171531
CODE: CLWD LN
ISIN: LU2056739464
