Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (PABS LN) Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jun-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 20-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.1516

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30847400

CODE: PABS LN

ISIN: LU2198883501

