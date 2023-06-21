DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C) (EMXU LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jun-2023 / 09:27 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 20-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 42.0187
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6260377
CODE: EMXU LN
ISIN: LU2345046655
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU2345046655 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EMXU LN Sequence No.: 252279 EQS News ID: 1661793 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1661793&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 21, 2023 03:27 ET (07:27 GMT)