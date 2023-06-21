DJ Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Europe Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Europe Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 20-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 26.0929

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 868500

CODE: RPAB LN

ISIN: LU2198884491

