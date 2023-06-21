The International Centers for Precision Oncology (ICPO) Foundation and Fortis Memorial Research Institute (FMRI) today announced a reference center collaboration to promote international education standards in Radiomolecular Precision Oncology (RPO) and support the establishment of new Theranostics Centers in India. The partnership aims to enhance patient access to advanced RPO imaging and therapies in India and contribute to the global advancements in the field.

ICPO Foundation and FMRI have signed an agreement to advance education and infrastructure in RPO through their combined medical and scientific expertise. As part of this collaboration, ICPO and FMRI will work together to establish a state-of-the-art Theranostics Reference Center at FMRI, which will serve as a hub for RPO education, research, and clinical practice in India. The center will provide comprehensive training and education programs for medical professionals, facilitate the exchange of knowledge and best practices, and promote the adoption of standardized processes and protocols in RPO.

Through the partnership, ICPO Foundation will leverage its expertise and the ICPO Academy for Theranostics Platform to provide cutting-edge education and training resources to FMRI and its network of healthcare professionals. The ICPO Academy for Theranostics offers a wide range of e-learning modules, multi-level qualification processes, and customized online courses to equip healthcare professionals with the necessary skills and knowledge in RPO. FMRI will collaborate with ICPO to enhance the academy's content, develop country-specific translations and certifications, and contribute its expertise to further improve the platform.

Additionally, ICPO Foundation and FMRI will jointly work on expanding the ICPO Theranostics Center network to other regions in India, aiming to provide patients across the country with widespread and democratized access to RPO imaging and therapies. The establishment of a strong network of Theranostics Centers will foster innovation, facilitate multi-centric clinical research, and enable the development of targeted therapies and clinical trial designs.

"We are thrilled to enter into this strategic partnership with FMRI to advance the field of Radiomolecular Precision Oncology in India", said Professor Vikas Prasad, Dean of ICPO Centers. "By establishing the Theranostics Reference Center at FMRI and collaborating on education and training initiatives, we aim to empower healthcare professionals, standardize clinical practices, and ultimately improve patient outcomes. Together, we can make a significant impact on the lives of patients in India and contribute to the global fight against cancer

Dr. Ishita Sen, Senior Director and Clinical Lead, Nuclear Medicine at FMRI expressed great enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, " We are honored to join hands with the ICPO Foundation to promote standardized education and expanded patient access to Theranostics in Precision Oncology. This partnership will enable us to enhance our capabilities, improve patient care, and contribute to the global efforts of advancing therapeutic nuclear medicine. We look forward to working closely with ICPO to establish the Theranostics Reference Center in India and make a positive difference in the lives of cancer patients

Prof. Prasad added "We would like to express our gratitude to Taranjit Singh, representing BJ Madan Company, for his key role in initiating this collaboration between FMRI and ICPO and in being pivotal in advancing the mission of the ICPO in India and promoting the adoption of precision oncology practices in the country

