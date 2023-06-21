Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Nochmal Einstiegschance: 117% an einem Tag könnten sich wiederholen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Tradegate
20.06.23
19:58 Uhr
13,130 Euro
+0,035
+0,27 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,07513,08011:12
13,05513,10011:12
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.06.2023 | 10:10
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNH Industrial N.V.: VIDEO: CNH Industrial supports coastline clean-up

We are resolved to care for our coastlines and want to inspire others to do the same. Find the full story oncnhindustrial.com

London, June 21, 2023

Meet Barry Palmer, Secretary of the Canvey Bay Watch in the United Kingdom. They are part of a European Beach Care initiative wherein CNH Industrial, through our CASE Construction Equipment brand, works to keep some of the EU's coastlines clean.

The Beach Care Project raises awareness of the damaging impact plastic has on the marine environment, promotes the preservation of beach ecosystems and organizes beach clean-up operations. The video takes you to France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom, showing how the multi-generational project has inspired young children right though to retirees.

Hear from experts, including an ecologist, marine researcher, and coastguard, who explain the environmental, social, touristic, and economic importance of beaches.

This project further demonstrates CNH Industrial's commitment to sound, progressive environmental stewardship through concrete actions that deliver real results.

Watch our film at bit.ly/BreakingNewGround_en

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company's regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range ofmini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial's 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Media contacts:

Rebecca Fabian Anna Angelini
North America United Kingdom
Tel. +1 312 515 2249 Tel. +44 (0)7725 826 007

mediarelations@cnhind.com

Attachments

  • 20230621_PR_CNH_Industrial_supports_coastline_clean_up (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bdc7b548-7006-4347-8ad0-f8c0ec1cb903)
  • Beach_Care_Project (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/52b4ed5e-6b2a-40ce-9678-3ca73568d9bc)
  • Case Construction Equipment Beach clean up (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/84571967-3b0c-42e8-98dc-288eb2add6b1)
  • CNH Industrial brand Case Construction Equipment helps clean up Europe's beaches (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/76563c25-9950-4d9b-80b6-b04de1efe179)

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.