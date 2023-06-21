DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

21-Jun-2023 / 09:40 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist

DEALING DATE: 20-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 105.4309

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 709465

CODE: U37G LN

ISIN: LU1407888996

