DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF Dist (US71 LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jun-2023 / 09:40 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF Dist
DEALING DATE: 20-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 86.4084
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1717527
CODE: US71 LN
ISIN: LU1407888053
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
ISIN: LU1407888053 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US71 LN
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 21, 2023 03:41 ET (07:41 GMT)