DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF Dist (US71 LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jun-2023 / 09:40 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF Dist

DEALING DATE: 20-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 86.4084

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1717527

CODE: US71 LN

ISIN: LU1407888053

ISIN: LU1407888053 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US71 LN

