Vesuvius Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 21

Vesuvius plc

21 June 2023

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Grant of Buy-out Awards for Mark Collis under the Vesuvius Share Plan

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that on 20 June 2023, restricted share awards (the "Awards") were granted over the Company's ordinary shares ("Shares") to the Mark Collis, a person discharging managerial responsibilities in the Company under the Vesuvius Share Plan in the form indicated in the table below:

Maximum Number of Shares under Award ("Award Shares") Earliest Vesting date Vesting Conditions 1,349 20 June 2023 None 835 11th March 2024 None 23,820* 8th April 2024 Subject to John Wood Group plc vesting performance as determined by the Vesuvius plc Remuneration Committee 1,662 8th April 2024 None 23,129 10th March 2025 None 145 27th April 2025 None 5,955* 9th March 2026 Subject to John Wood Group plc vesting performance as determined by the Vesuvius plc Remuneration Committee Total 56,895

*The number of Award Shares set out above which reflect the value of awards being bought out under the John Wood Group LTIP Plan, is the maximum number which may vest under the Awards. The actual number of Award Shares which vest will depend upon the extent to which the Remuneration Committee determines that the performance conditions have been satisfied by John Wood Group plc. The performance conditions applicable to these awards are based 50% on John Wood Group's Relative TSR, 20% on EBITDA margin percentage improvement, 20% on Revenue growth and 10% on ESG framework.

The Share price used to determine the number of Shares under awards was 387.29 pence being the mid-market closing price average for the 30 day period from 5 December 2022 to 3 January 2023, the day prior to the date the offer of employment was made to Mark Collis, (excluding the non-trading days) and Vesuvius close period days (2/3 January).

The Vesuvius Share Plan was approved by shareholders at the General Meeting on 18 May 2022.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Henry Knowles, General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0) 20 7822 0000

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mark Collis 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Vesuvius plc b) LEI 213800ORZ521W585SY02 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Performance share award in the form of nil-cost options over Vesuvius plc 10 pence ordinary shares Identification code ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of recruitment buy-out share awards under the Vesuvius Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 387.29 pence 1,349 387.29 pence 835 387.29 pence 23,820 387.29 pence 1,662 387.29 pence 23,129 387.29 pence 145 387.29 pence 5,955 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 56,895 - Aggregated Price - Aggregated Total 387.29 pence £220,349 e) Date of the transaction 20 June 2023 f) Place of the transaction London - outside a trading venue

