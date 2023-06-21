Vesuvius Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Anzeige
WKN: A1J7UJ | ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 | Ticker-Symbol: V4S
Frankfurt
21.06.23
09:08 Uhr
4,710 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
VESUVIUS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VESUVIUS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,7804,96011:19
21.06.2023 | 10:48
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 21

Vesuvius plc

21 June 2023

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Grant of Buy-out Awards for Mark Collis under the Vesuvius Share Plan

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that on 20 June 2023, restricted share awards (the "Awards") were granted over the Company's ordinary shares ("Shares") to the Mark Collis, a person discharging managerial responsibilities in the Company under the Vesuvius Share Plan in the form indicated in the table below:

Maximum Number of Shares under Award ("Award Shares")

Earliest Vesting date

Vesting Conditions

1,349

20 June 2023

None

835

11th March 2024

None

23,820*

8th April 2024

Subject to John Wood Group plc vesting performance as determined by the Vesuvius plc Remuneration Committee

1,662

8th April 2024

None

23,129

10th March 2025

None

145

27th April 2025

None

5,955*

9th March 2026

Subject to John Wood Group plc vesting performance as determined by the Vesuvius plc Remuneration Committee

Total

56,895

*The number of Award Shares set out above which reflect the value of awards being bought out under the John Wood Group LTIP Plan, is the maximum number which may vest under the Awards. The actual number of Award Shares which vest will depend upon the extent to which the Remuneration Committee determines that the performance conditions have been satisfied by John Wood Group plc. The performance conditions applicable to these awards are based 50% on John Wood Group's Relative TSR, 20% on EBITDA margin percentage improvement, 20% on Revenue growth and 10% on ESG framework.

The Share price used to determine the number of Shares under awards was 387.29 pence being the mid-market closing price average for the 30 day period from 5 December 2022 to 3 January 2023, the day prior to the date the offer of employment was made to Mark Collis, (excluding the non-trading days) and Vesuvius close period days (2/3 January).

The Vesuvius Share Plan was approved by shareholders at the General Meeting on 18 May 2022.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Henry Knowles, General Counsel and Company Secretary

+44 (0) 20 7822 0000

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Mark Collis

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Vesuvius plc

b)

LEI

213800ORZ521W585SY02

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Performance share award in the form of nil-cost options over Vesuvius plc 10 pence ordinary shares

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B82YXW83

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of recruitment buy-out share awards under the Vesuvius Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

387.29 pence

1,349

387.29 pence

835

387.29 pence

23,820

387.29 pence

1,662

387.29 pence

23,129

387.29 pence

145

387.29 pence

5,955

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

56,895

- Aggregated Price

- Aggregated Total

387.29 pence

£220,349

e)

Date of the transaction

20 June 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

London - outside a trading venue

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com


