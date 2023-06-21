DJ Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C) (AASG LN) Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jun-2023 / 10:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 19-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 35.8161
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 21452637
CODE: AASG LN
ISIN: LU1681044563
---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1681044563 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AASG LN Sequence No.: 252348 EQS News ID: 1661943 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1661943&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 21, 2023 04:16 ET (08:16 GMT)