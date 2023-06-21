DJ Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C) (LUXG LN) Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jun-2023 / 10:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 19-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 236.2326

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 370674

CODE: LUXG LN

ISIN: LU1681048713

