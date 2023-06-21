DJ Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASD LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jun-2023 / 10:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 20-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 55.3916

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31184485

CODE: NASD LN

ISIN: LU1829221024

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASD LN Sequence No.: 252445 EQS News ID: 1662141 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1662141&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2023 04:26 ET (08:26 GMT)