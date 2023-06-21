DJ Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc (CRBU LN) Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jun-2023 / 10:27 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc

DEALING DATE: 20-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 20.9745

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 64021074

CODE: CRBU LN

ISIN: LU1829218749

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1829218749 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRBU LN Sequence No.: 252442 EQS News ID: 1662135 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1662135&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2023 04:27 ET (08:27 GMT)