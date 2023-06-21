DJ Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc (L100 LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jun-2023 / 10:27 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 20-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 12.4278

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 34782598

CODE: L100 LN

ISIN: LU1650492173

