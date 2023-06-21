DJ Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (WATC LN) Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jun-2023 / 10:28 CET/CEST

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 20-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 5.4602

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2712023

CODE: WATC LN

ISIN: FR0014002CH1

