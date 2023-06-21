DJ Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 19-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 170.3811
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1275822
CODE: ANXG LN
ISIN: LU1681038326
