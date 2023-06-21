Lyvia Group AB (publ): Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting in Lyvia Group

WEDNESDAY, 21 JUNE 2023, 11:00 CEST

STOCKHOLM, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on 21 June 2023, Lyvia Group AB (publ) ("Lyvia") held an annual general meeting (the "AGM") in Stockholm. At the meeting, the following resolutions were made.

Adoption of the income statement and the balance sheet

The AGM resolved to adopt the income statement and the balance sheet in Lyvia and the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet.

Allocation of profit

The AGM resolved that no dividend would be paid to the shareholders and that the profits at disposal for the AGM, in total SEK 1,419,183,634, would be carried forward.

Discharge from liability

The board and the CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2022.

Election of the members and chairman of the board, auditors and renumeration

The AGM resolved that the board for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting shall consist of seven (7) members and that one (1) accounting firm shall be appointed as auditor.

The AGM further resolved that the chairman of the board, Mikael Ericson, shall receive remuneration of SEK 300,000 per year and the director Martin Almgren shall receive remuneration of SEK 150,000 per year, calculated pro rata based on the time the relevant director has been a part of the board until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, and that the chairman shall in addition be entitled to annually invoice Lyvia with an amount of not more than SEK 700,000 for work deemed to fall outside the regular board work. Furthermore, it was resolved that no remuneration shall be paid to the other directors and that remuneration to the auditor shall be paid according to approved invoices.

Mikael Ericson, Martin Almgren, Saeid Esmaeilzadeh, Roberto Rutili, Christer Hellström, Erik Rune and Mikael Borg were re-elected as members of the board for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Mikael Ericson was re-elected as chairman of the board.

PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was elected as new auditor. PricewaterhouseCoopers AB has informed that the authorized auditor Nicklas Renström will be appointed as main responsible auditor.

Authorization of the board

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, to authorize the board during the period up until the next Annual General Meeting to, on one or more occasions, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, issue new shares, warrants and/or convertibles. Payment may be made in cash, in kind and/or by way of set-off or otherwise on terms referred to in Chapter 2, Section 5, second paragraph 1-3 and 5 of the Swedish Companies Act. The total number of shares that may be issued, or, in the case of an issue of convertibles or warrants, be added after conversion or exercise, by virtue of the authorization, shall not be limited in any other way than what follows from the limits on the share capital and the number of shares in the Articles of Association applicable from time to time. If the board decides on an issue without preferential rights for the shareholders, the purpose shall be to broaden the shareholder base, to acquire or enable the acquisition of working capital, to finance the acquisition of companies, businesses, or assets and/or to fulfill contractual obligations.

About Lyvia Group AB (publ)

Lyvia Group is a leading European technology partner based in Stockholm, covering the entire value chain from digital design and strategy to software and technology development. As such, it develops and delivers business-critical and growth-enabling software and expert services to customers all over the world. Lyvia thereby drives the digitization of society by providing best-in-class digital services in every niche.

Read more on https://lyviagroup.com/

