Versameb Appoints Professor Roger Dmochowski as Chief Medical Officer

Professor Dmochowski is a world leading key opinion leader in female urology and urologic reconstruction

Versameb is accelerating preparations for IND filing of lead candidate VMB-100

BASEL, Switzerland, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Versameb AG ("Versameb"), a pre-clinical stage company focused on discovering and developing innovative RNA-based therapeutics, is pleased to announce the appointment of Professor Roger Dmochowski as Chief Medical Officer with immediate effect.

Professor Dmochowski is a renowned urologist and researcher, widely recognized for his contributions to the field of urologic health and clinical development. He is a published academician and a world leader in the fields of urology and incontinence. Professor Dmochowski is a past member of the US FDA's Bone, Reproductive and Urologic Drugs Advisory Committee (BRUDAC), he was involved in the FDA guidelines for regenerative medicine in urology. He has also led and participated in numerous incontinence clinical trials and is the recipient of multiple awards, including the Lifetime Achievement Award of the Urodynamics Society for his accomplishments in the clinical treatment of incontinence. Professor Dmochowski is a Trustee and past President of the American Board of Urology and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, the American Urological Association and the International Continence Society. He has published over 410 articles, 120 book chapters, 480 abstracts and over 260 presentations at various national and international meetings. Professor Dmochowski is the immediate past Editor-in-Chief of Neurourology and Urodynamics and serves on the editorial board for several scientific journals.

Dr Klaas Zuideveld, Chief Executive Officer of Versameb, said: "Roger joins Versameb at an important time of growth and development and his appointment marks a significant milestone as we advance towards clinical development with our lead candidate, VMB-100, for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence (SUI). Roger's unrivalled experience in the field of urology will be instrumental as we look to transform the treatment landscape for SUI."

Professor Roger Dmochowski, newly appointed Chief Medical Officer of Versameb, commented: "I am eager to contribute my expertise to advance VMB-100 which has demonstrated functional recovery and tissue regeneration in preclinical models for the unmet medical need of SUI. SUI is a very common bladder problem which affects 1 in 3 women at some point in their lives with no current drug treatment approved that restores function and has a lasting effect. VMB-100 has the potential to be a game changer for women's health and wellbeing."

Roger has been working with Versameb since August 2021, serving as a valued member of the Scientific Advisory Board. Versameb's lead therapeutic candidate, VMB-100, for the potential treatment of SUI, is being prepared for IND filing in the second half of 2023 as the Company expands its technology platform to include two new discovery programs for the treatment of solid tumors, with CTA/IND filing expected in 2026.

About Versameb

Versameb AG is a privately held biotechnology company focusing on discovering and developing innovative RNA-based drugs for modulation of protein expression, including the ability to simultaneously influence several therapeutic targets, in a controlled manner, with one molecular construct, and cellular targeting. Based in Basel and fully operational from 2018, the company is led by an experienced scientific and leadership team with proven expertise in drug discovery and development from lab bench to patient. Versameb's proprietary technology platform, VERSagile, optimizes the application of functional RNA in different disease contexts - making RNA druggable in new therapeutic areas others have been unable to solve. The pipeline includes lead candidate programs in Stress Urinary Incontinence (SUI) and solid tumors. Versameb is working towards the completion of a first in-human/proof-of-concept clinical study while advancing its platform. More information on Versameb can be found at www.versameb.com as well as on LinkedIn.

