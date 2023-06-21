

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and Akasa Air announced an order for four additional 737-8 jets. With the additional order, the carrier's order book comprises 76 jets, which include 23 737-8s and 53 high-capacity 737-8-200 airplanes.



Akasa Air launched operations in 2022 with 737-8. It has grown its fleet to 19 airplanes across 16 destinations in India.



Boeing noted that its customers have placed more than 1,000 orders and commitments for the company's new commercial airplanes since July 2022. This includes over 750 737 MAX airplanes.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken