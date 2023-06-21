

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices steadied on Wednesday, after having fallen in the previous session on concerns about the outlook for energy demand.



Benchmark Brent crude futures were marginally lower at $75.90 per dollar, while WTI crude futures were up 0.1 percent at $71.28.



Expectations of a possible drawdown in U.S. crude stocks supported prices after two straight sessions of losses.



Inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute industry group will be out later in the day while the Energy Information Administration will publish its inventory report on Thursday.



Both reports are delayed by a day following the Juneteenth public holiday on Monday.



Meanwhile, fears of inflation and interest rates returned to the fore after data showed U.K. consumer price inflation remained stuck at 8.7 per cent in May, worse than the 8.4 per cent expected.



Core inflation accelerated further, adding pressure on the Bank of England to raise the benchmark rate by half a percentage point.



The Bank of England's interest rate decision is due on Thursday, with the central bank expected to raise interest rates by a quarter point to a 15-year high of 4.75 percent, marking its 13th straight rate rise.



Investors also await cues from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before the House Financial Services Committee and the Senate Banking Committee.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken