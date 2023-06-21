DJ Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (500U LN) Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jun-2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 20-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 84.5676
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 37042196
CODE: 500U LN
ISIN: LU1681049018

ISIN: LU1681049018 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500U LN
