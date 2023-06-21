easyJet plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

easyJet plc (EZJ) Director/PDMR Shareholding 21-Jun-2023 / 10:45 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

easyJet plc

(the "Company")

Director/PDMR shareholding

21 June 2023

The Company announces that the following PDMRs have been granted awards under the Restricted Share Plan ("RSP") on 21 June 2023 as set out below (the "RSP Awards").

Number of shares PDMR subject to Award Jane Storm 63,653 The RSP Awards are in the form of nil-cost options, and no monetary consideration was paid for the RSP Awards. 50% of the RSP Awards will vest and become exercisable on 12 December 2024 and the balance on 12 December 2025 subject to the performance underpins set out in the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts. In case of queries please contact: Michael Barker Investor Relations +44 (0) 7985 890 939 Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0) 7971 592 373 Media: Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 Harry Cameron Teneo +44 (0)20 7353 4200 Olivia Peters Teneo +44 (0)20 7353 4200

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated Jane Storm a) Name 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group People Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Restricted Share Plan at nil cost. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 63,653

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 63,653

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-21

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 Category Code: DSH TIDM: EZJ LEI Code: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 Sequence No.: 252484 EQS News ID: 1662259 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1662259&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2023 05:45 ET (09:45 GMT)