Mittwoch, 21.06.2023
Nochmal Einstiegschance: 117% an einem Tag könnten sich wiederholen…
Dow Jones News
21.06.2023 | 12:16
easyJet plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

easyJet plc (EZJ) Director/PDMR Shareholding 21-Jun-2023 / 10:45 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

easyJet plc

(the "Company")

Director/PDMR shareholding

21 June 2023

The Company announces that the following PDMRs have been granted awards under the Restricted Share Plan ("RSP") on 21 June 2023 as set out below (the "RSP Awards"). 

Number of shares 
PDMR 
       subject to Award 
Jane Storm  63,653 The RSP Awards are in the form of nil-cost options, and no monetary consideration was paid for the RSP Awards. 50% of the RSP Awards will vest and become exercisable on 12 December 2024 and the balance on 12 December 2025 subject to the performance underpins set out in the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts. In case of queries please contact: 
Michael Barker Investor Relations    +44 (0) 7985 890 939 
Adrian Talbot Investor Relations    +44 (0) 7971 592 373 
 
Media: 
Anna Knowles  Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 
Harry Cameron Teneo           +44 (0)20 7353 4200 
Olivia Peters Teneo           +44 (0)20 7353 4200

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations. 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
                              Jane Storm 
a)      Name 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status               Group People Director 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment       Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                     easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                     2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                              Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                              ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction          Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Restricted Share 
                              Plan at nil cost. 
                              Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)            Nil      63,653

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 63,653

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-21

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     EZJ 
LEI Code:   2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
Sequence No.: 252484 
EQS News ID:  1662259 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1662259&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2023 05:45 ET (09:45 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
