

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday to hover near a three-month low and the dollar traded firm, as investors awaited remarks by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and several other Fed officials for clues on the monetary policy outlook.



Spot gold slipped 0.2 percent to $1,934.13 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $1,944.60.



The dollar edged up in European trade, making bullion more expensive for holders of foreign currencies.



Powell is due to testify before the House Financial Services Committee later today and the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday.



Traders are looking for additional clues about the outlook for rates after a few Fed officials signaled further rate hikes last week.



Meanwhile, upbeat U.S. housing data released overnight and stronger than expected U.K. inflation data released this morning revived fears about inflation and interest-rate rises.



Official data showed that U.K. consumer prices logged a steady growth rather than a slowdown in May.



Core inflation accelerated further, adding pressure on the Bank of England to raise the benchmark rate by half a percentage point.



Consumer price inflation came in unchanged at 8.7 percent in May while analysts had forecast the rate to ease to 8.4 percent.



Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco climbed to 7.1 percent, which was the highest since March 1992.



