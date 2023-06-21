BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

London, June 21

NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 20 June 2023 were: 618.42p Capital only 628.25p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share buyback of 100,000 Ordinary shares on 31st May 2023, the Company has 100,295,785 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 2,914,079 shares held in Treasury. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.