DJ Hardman & Co Q&A on ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT): FY'23 results proving the value of a defensive growth strategy

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Q&A on ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT): FY'23 results proving the value of a defensive growth strategy 21-Jun-2023 / 11:05 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analyst interview | Investment Companies

Q&A on ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT) | FY'23 results proving the value of a defensive growth strategy

ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Mark gives us an overview of his recent report entitled 'FY results: proving the market-beating model again', provides more details around the results, talks us through the reduction in the manager's fee and explains what defensive growth as a strategy means in reality.

ICG Enterprise Trust plc is an investment company. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index of the largest listed companies. It is a leading listed private equity investor focused on creating long-term growth by delivering consistently strong returns through selectively investing in profitable private companies, primarily in Europe and the US.

Listen to the interview here

To read the transcript of this interview, click here

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here

To contact us: Hardman & Co Analyst: 1 Frederick's Place Mark Thomas London mt@hardmanandco.com EC2R 8AE +44 (0)203 693 7075 www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1662257 21-Jun-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1662257&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2023 06:05 ET (10:05 GMT)