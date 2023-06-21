DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: New Directorship

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company")

New directorship notification under Listing Rule 9.6.14

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Fuller, Smith & Turner P.LC. announces that Helen Jones, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of THG PLC with effect from 21 June 2023.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

Company.secretariat@fullers.co.uk

020 8996 2073

21 June 2023

