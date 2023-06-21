Anzeige
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: New Directorship

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: New Directorship

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: New Directorship 21-Jun-2023 / 11:14 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company")

New directorship notification under Listing Rule 9.6.14

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Fuller, Smith & Turner P.LC. announces that Helen Jones, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of THG PLC with effect from 21 June 2023.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

Company.secretariat@fullers.co.uk

020 8996 2073

21 June 2023

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  252523 
EQS News ID:  1662351 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1662351&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2023 06:14 ET (10:14 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
