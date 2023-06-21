Alentis Therapeutics ("Alentis"), the clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for Claudin-1 positive (CLDN1+) tumors and organ fibrosis, announced today the appointment of Professor David Jayne, Professor of Clinical Autoimmunity at Cambridge University and Professor Josep Tabernero, Head of Medical Oncology at Vall d'Hebron University Hospital as members of its Scientific Advisory Board.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230621207738/en/

Dr David Jayne (left) and Dr Josep Tabernero (right) (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are delighted to welcome David and Josep to our newly formed Scientific Advisory Board," saidDr. Luigi Manenti, Chief Medical Officer of Alentis. "They bring tremendous experience and expertise in nephrology and oncology that will be crucial as we advance our clinical pipeline of novel therapeutics for organ fibrosis including ANCA-vasculitis and for CLDN1+ tumors."

David Jayne, MD, FMedSci is a professor of Clinical Autoimmunity at the University of Cambridge? and Director of the Vasculitis and Lupus Service at Addenbrooke's Hospital that cares for over 2000 patients with complex multi-system autoimmunity?. Dr. Jayne is the international leader in the area of clinical research in anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody (ANCA)-associated vasculitis. He is co-founder and the current President of the European Vasculitis Society and a member of the Renal Association, European Renal Association and American Society on Nephrology. He has published over 450 peer-reviewed papers and in 2021 was awarded the ERA-EDTA prize for outstanding contributions to nephrology.

Dr. David Jayne, Prof. of Clinical Autoimmunity at Cambridge University said"I have spent the last 25 years investigating new treatments for ANCA-Vasculitis. It is a pleasure to support the Alentis team in developing ALE.F02, their program that could address the high unmet medical need that remains for this condition. The Phase 1 ALE.F02 clinical trial data suggested an encouraging safety and pharmacodynamic profile and I am looking forward to the start of the ALE.F02 Phase 2 study later this year."

Josep Tabernero, MD, PhD is Head of Medical Oncology at the Vall d'Hebron University Hospital, Barcelona, Spain, Director of the Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology and Professor of Medicine at University of Vic, Barcelona, Spain?. His research aims at potentiating molecular therapies targeting specific oncoproteins and accelerating more effective personalized cancer medicines. He serves on the Editorial Boards of various top tier journals and has (co) authored ~450 peer-reviewed papers.? Dr. Tabernero was ESMO President from 2018 2019. He is also member of the AACR, ASCO, and has been appointed as member of several Educational and Scientific Committees?.

Prof. Josep Tabernero, Head of Medical Oncology at Vall d'Hebron University Hospital said, "The monoclonal antibody, ALE.C04 that Alentis is developing for CLDN1+ tumors is a promising and novel approach to personalized cancer treatment. I am also excited to work with the Alentis team on developing the next generation of anti CLDN1 assets using the Alentis Claudin Technology Platform that could deliver much needed new treatment options for cancer patients.

About ALE.C04

ALE.C04 is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody developed to specifically target exposed CLDN1 on cancer cells. This investigational antibody is designed to treat cancer in two ways: remodeling of the extracellular matrix, leading to improved NK and T-cell trafficking and direct tumor cell killing through the effector function. This unique mechanism of action provides ALE.C04 with therapeutic potential as a monotherapy and, in combination with check-point inhibitors.

About ALE.F02

ALE.F02 is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody developed to specifically target a unique CLDN1 epitope exposed in fibrotic tissue in order to reverse the disease. ALE.F02 is an investigational antibody that was observed to be well tolerated, with no serious safety concerns, during Phase 1 single- and multiple-ascending dose studies in healthy volunteers.

About Alentis Therapeutics

Alentis Therapeutics, the CLDN1 company, is a clinical-stage biotech developing breakthrough treatments for CLDN1+ tumors and organ fibrosis. Alentis is the leading company pioneering a novel approach to modify and reverse the course of disease by targeting CLDN1, a previously unexploited target that plays a key role in the pathology of cancer and fibrotic disease.

Alentis was founded in 2019 based on ground-breaking research in the laboratory of Prof. Thomas Baumert, MD at the University of Strasbourg and the French National Institute of Health (Inserm). Alentis is headquartered in pharma-biotech hub Basel, Switzerland with an R&D subsidiary in Strasbourg, France and clinical operations in the US. Visit www.alentis.ch

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230621207738/en/

Contacts:

For more information please contact:

Alentis Therapeutics

Sariette Witte

sariette.witte@alentis.ch

+41 78 245 7310

O Public Relations GmbH

O'Patrick Wilson

o@os-pr.com

+41 78 888 4332