

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - The Swedish unemployment rate increased in May after falling in the previous two months, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.



The unadjusted jobless rate climbed to 7.9 percent in May from 7.5 percent in the previous month. The expected rate was 8.0 percent.



In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was also 8.5 percent.



The number of unemployed people rose to 456,000 in May from 423,000 in April.



Young people between the ages of 15 and 24 accounted for 174,000 unemployed people, or 24.3 percent of the workforce, the agency said.



At the same time, the employment rate rose to 69.9 percent from 69.2 percent, representing 5.297 million employed people.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate remained stable at 7.1 percent in May.



