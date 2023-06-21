The Marini's Group: The Marini's Group - a decade in business

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cavaliere Modesto Marini, the founder of The Marini's Group, has been on an extraordinary culinary journey for almost three decades. The restaurateur's love for food and cooking has seen him create award-winning luxury brands in the Malaysian dining and entertainment industry.

One of Asia's key F&B entrepreneurs, Cav. Marini recently won HAPA®'s "Elite Entrepreneur of the Year" award while his establishments scored 11 industry accolades.

"The Marini's Group places high importance on understanding our customers' needs and we take every effort to ensure that our guests experience quality dining, entertainment and service at our establishments," said Cav. Marini.

"We believe in elevating our brands through continuous innovation and creativity in all aspects. We remain committed to delivering great food for guests to enjoy and unparalleled levels of hospitality to ensure memorable dining experiences," he added.

The Marini's Group prides itself on its F&B and entertainment brands for the different audiences - Marini's on 57, Marble 8, M Marini Grand Caffè & Terrazza, MariGin Gin Bar and Maristar. Each outlet offers a unique dining and sensory experience.

Multi-award winning Marini's on 57 is an iconic rooftop destination with a rooftop bar, whisky lounge, and contemporary Italian restaurant. Located at Level 57, Petronas Tower 3, it boasts close-up views of the Petronas Twin Towers and panoramic views of Kuala Lumpur city. Marini's on 57 recently celebrated a memorable decade of good food, fine wine and great company, hosting bartender guest shifts and parties, and a bartending competition which will return later this year.

Marble 8 is Kuala Lumpur's premier steakhouse specialising in dry-aged beef, located a floor below Marini's on 57. This Michelin Select restaurant has signature cuts of premium Wagyu and Angus that are treated in their own custom-built dry-aging cellar. Marble 8 celebrates its 10th anniversary next year.

Maristar at The Starhill, Jalan Bukit Bintang, is a caviar seafood bar and fashion lounge that offers decadent caviar and scrumptious seafood dishes and a club with daily themed nights.

The elegant M Marini Grand Caffè & Terrazza at One KL is a champagne, caviar and coffee establishment which also serves delicious local and Italian food and refreshing drinks.

For information on The Marini's Group, visit www.marinisgroup.com.

