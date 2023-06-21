DJ Amundi MSCI Semiconductors ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Semiconductors ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc (SEMG LN) Amundi MSCI Semiconductors ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jun-2023 / 13:15 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Semiconductors ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc

DEALING DATE: 20-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 28.5093

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2202252

CODE: SEMG LN

ISIN: LU1900066033



ISIN: LU1900066033 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SEMG LN

