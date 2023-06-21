Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2023) - Northern Superior Resources Inc. (TSXV: SUP) (OTCQX: NSUPF) ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a summary of all historic work completed on the Philibert project, located 60 kilometres southwest of Chibougamau, Québec (the "Philibert Project").

The Philibert Project, which was acquired through the transformative acquisition of Royal Fox Gold Inc. ("Royal Fox") in November 2022, remains arcane as extensive exploration was conducted by SOQUEM (a subsidiary of Investissement Quebec), followed by Royal Fox, and now by Northern Superior, without formalizing an updated mineral resource estimate since 1991.1 As the Company has reached an advanced stage of such an independent resource calculation with Goldminds Geoservices, it is worth reviewing the overall exploration results to date. The Company owns 75% of the Philibert Project and has an option to acquire the remaining 25% from SOQUEM, leading to 100% ownership of the project.

Moreover, it is important to note that the Philibert Project comprises five main zones, with the northwest and southeast domains being the primary components. Historically, a 300-meter gap has always existed between those two domains due to a simple lack of exploration. Building on the remarkable success of the recent drilling programs across all five main zones, as outlined below, Northern Superior has undertaken a 3,000-metre drilling program earlier this year, in order to investigate this gap area. While some peripherical results have proven encouraging, should the gap demonstrate contiguous mineralization, it would open the door to link the mineralization of the two domains and envision a potential larger, more continuous open pit operation for all zones, which could eventually also facilitate operational access to the higher-grade mineralization at depth. The results from this strategic program are anticipated shortly.

Simon Marcotte, President and Chief Executive Officer of Northern Superior, commented: "Having invested substantial effort and resources into advancing the Philibert Project, we are eagerly anticipating the final results and the impending completion of the mineral resource estimate. We firmly believe that these outcomes will not only establish Philibert as a pillar within the camp but also propel the Chibougamau Gold Camp to become a globally recognized tier-1 asset."

The Philibert Project is located only 9 kilometres from IAMGOLD's Nelligan Project, which was awarded the "Discovery of the Year" by the Québec Mineral Exploration Association (AEMQ) in 2019. Nelligan recently witnessed a 72% increase in its NI-43 101 resource estimate following an additional 22,000 metres of drilling, and now encompasses a total of 1.9 million ounces in the indicated category and 3.6 million ounces in the inferred category, using a 0.35 g/t cut off.2

Highlights Include (Historic Intersections completed prior to 2021):

DDH 981-14-283 returned 8.05 g/t Au over 17.9 metres from 282.0 to 299.8 metres, including 32.39 g/t Au over 3.8 metres from the Red Fox Zone;

from 282.0 to 299.8 metres, including 32.39 g/t Au over 3.8 metres from the Red Fox Zone; DDH 981-12-244 returned 2.23 g/t Au over 54.5 metres from 32.0 to 86.5 metres, including 12.36 g/t Au over 5.8 metres from the Grey Fox Zone;

from 32.0 to 86.5 metres, including 12.36 g/t Au over 5.8 metres from the Grey Fox Zone; DDH 981-90-155 returned 3.99 g/t Au over 26.6 metres from 321.4 to 347.9 metres, including 6.50 g/t Au over 4.8 metres from the Red Fox Zone;

from 321.4 to 347.9 metres, including 6.50 g/t Au over 4.8 metres from the Red Fox Zone; DDH 981-12-248 returned 6.40 g/t Au over 15.0 metres from 39.5 to 54.5 metres, including 54.03 g/t Au over 1.5 metres from the Fennec Fox Zone;

from 39.5 to 54.5 metres, including 54.03 g/t Au over 1.5 metres from the Fennec Fox Zone; DDH 981-90-156 returned 3.06 g/t Au over 21.8 metres from 412.1 to 433.9 metres, including 7.63 g/t Au over 3.6 metres from the Red Fox Zone;

from 412.1 to 433.9 metres, including 7.63 g/t Au over 3.6 metres from the Red Fox Zone; DDH 981-89-138 returned 1.97 g/t Au over 33.7 metres from 225.9 to 259.6 metres, including 5.65 g/t Au over 4.0 metres from the Red Fox Zone;

from 225.9 to 259.6 metres, including 5.65 g/t Au over 4.0 metres from the Red Fox Zone; DDH 981-88-096 returned 3.11 g/t Au over 18.9 metres from 79.1 to 98.0 metres, including 10.20g/t Au over 1.0 metres from the Arctic Fox Zone;

from 79.1 to 98.0 metres, including 10.20g/t Au over 1.0 metres from the Arctic Fox Zone; DDH 981-88-102 returned 3.44 g/t Au over 16.5 metres from 249.2 to 265.7 metres, including 9.68 g/t Au over 2.0 metres from the Arctic Fox Zone; and

from 249.2 to 265.7 metres, including 9.68 g/t Au over 2.0 metres from the Arctic Fox Zone; and DDH PH-93-214 returned 1.32 g/t Au over 41.0 metres from 209.0 to 250.0 metres, including 39.25 g/t Au over 1.0 metres from the Corsac Fox Zone.

Highlights Include (2021 and 2022 Drill Results; already reported):

DDH PB-22-377 returned 4.29 g/t Au over 21.5 metres from 78.5 to 100.0 metres, including 9.62 g/t Au over 7.0 metres from 78.5 to 85.5 metres and including 5.50 g/t Au over 3.0 metres from 90.5 to 93.5 metres from the Fennec Fox Zone;

from 78.5 to 100.0 metres, including 9.62 g/t Au over 7.0 metres from 78.5 to 85.5 metres and including 5.50 g/t Au over 3.0 metres from 90.5 to 93.5 metres from the Fennec Fox Zone; DDH PB-21-316 returned 1.23 g/t Au over 55.5 metres from 30.0 to 85.5 metres, including 3.34 g/t Au over 9.0 metres from 52.0 to 61.0 metres from the Grey Fox Zone;

from 30.0 to 85.5 metres, including 3.34 g/t Au over 9.0 metres from 52.0 to 61.0 metres from the Grey Fox Zone; DDH PB-22-417 returned 2.13 g/t Au over 31.4 metres from 25.0 to 56.4 metres from the southeastern extent of the Red Fox zone;

from 25.0 to 56.4 metres from the southeastern extent of the Red Fox zone; DDH PB-22-360 returned 5.96 g/t Au over 10.0 metres from 180.0 to 190.0 metres, including 11.2 g/t Au over 0.5 metres and including 12.9 g/t Au over 0.5 metres from 182.5 to 183.0 metres from the Arctic Fox Zone;

from 180.0 to 190.0 metres, including 11.2 g/t Au over 0.5 metres and including 12.9 g/t Au over 0.5 metres from 182.5 to 183.0 metres from the Arctic Fox Zone; DDH PB-22-336 returned 1.69 g/t Au over 35.6 metres from 26.5 to 62.1 metres, including 3.06 g/t Au over 13.0 metres from the Red Fox Zone;

from 26.5 to 62.1 metres, including 3.06 g/t Au over 13.0 metres from the Red Fox Zone; DDH PB-22-382 returned 3.86 g/t Au over 15.0 metres from 198.0 to 213.0 metres, including 8.97 g/t Au over 1.0 metres from the Fault Gap; and

from 198.0 to 213.0 metres, including 8.97 g/t Au over 1.0 metres from the Fault Gap; and DDH PB-22-331 returned 2.11 g/t Au over 27.0 metres from 127.0 to 154.0 metres, including 27.37 g/t Au over 1.5 metres from the Corsac Fox Zone.

Geological Context

The 3-kilometre Philibert trend has five main zones that define the mineralization starting in the northwest with Red Fox, Corsac Fox, Arctic Fox, Fennec Fox and Grey Fox. Mineralization is open along strike, down dip and plunge as well as the potential to find new NW-SE shear zones north and south of the current trend. (See Table 1 and Figures 1 to 4). The Company also believes areas like the 300-metre gap between Arctic Fox and Fennec Fox, could be mineralized allowing for one resource model for the entire trend.

Starting in the northwest, the Red Fox Zone has been defined over 650 metres along strike and up to 525 metres vertical depth. In 2022 drilling intersected high-grade mineralization at surface near the eastern limit of the defined domain. Results from this drilling included hole PB-22-417 returning 2.13 g/t Au over 31.4 metres starting at 25 metres, PB-22-336 returning 1.69 g/t Au over 35.6 metres starting at 26.5 metres, and PB-22-335 returning 0.85 g/t Au over 39.3 metres starting at 15.7 metres. Most of the 2022 program was designed to define the surface extent of the Red Fox Zone. One hole tested the western extension of the Red Fox Zone with hole PB-22-375 returning 4.48 g/t over 3.9 metres starting at 90.6 metres. Most of the deeper drilling testing mineralization down dip and at depth was completed historically with highlights including hole 981-14-283 returning 8.05 g/t Au over 17.9 metres starting at 282.0 metres, 981-90-155 returning 3.99 g/t Au over 26.6 metres starting at 321.4, and 981-90-156 returning 3.06 g/t Au over 21.8 metres starting at 412.1 metres. The interpreted plunge of mineralization is steep east to southeast and the Company is investigating the potential of a shallow plunging system.

Moving north drilling tested the western extension of what is interpreted as the Arctic Fox Zone with drill hole PB-22-327A returning 1.48 g/t Au over 16.0 metres starting at 299.0 metres, and 1.28 g/t Au over 22.4 metres starting at 335 metres. Most of the other holes drilled in this area successfully tested mineralization near surface expanding the mineralized corridor. Future work is planned to sample historic drill holes in this area as they were selectively sampled.

Moving north drilling tested the interpreted hanging wall of the Philibert trend and the Corsac Fox Zone which has been weakly defined over 800 metres along strike and up to 250 metres vertical depth. Most of the 2022 drilling tested the domain along strike and near surface. Results included hole PB-22-331 returning 2.11 g/t Au over 27.0 metres starting at 127.0 metres, PB-22-327A returning 0.89 g/t Au over 22.9 metres starting at 130.1 metres, and PB-22-322B returning 2.81 g/t Au over 6.1 metres starting at 120.5 metres. Within the 800-metre-long trend a 120-metre gap in mineralization occurs due to a lack of drilling. Down dip of this area one historical hole PH-93-214 tested the zone at depth and returned 1.32 g/t Au over 41.0 metres starting at 209.0 metres. Geology in the area shows continuity along strike for over a kilometre marked by a fault in a graphitic argillite at the footwall contact of the domain.

Moving east is the Arctic Fox Zone, part of the footwall mineralization, which is defined over 600 metres along strike and up to 275 metres vertical depth. To the east the Arctic Fox Zone extends into the 300-metre gap with limited drilling. The 2022 program mostly focused on infill drilling at surface and at depth along the strike of the zone including the southern and northern domains. Results included some of the best intersections to date with hole PB-22-360 returning 5.96 g/t Au over 10.0 metres starting at 180.0 metres, PB-22-339 one of the deepest holes to test the southern part of the Arctic Fox Zone at a vertical depth of 270 metres, returning 2.94 g/t Au over 14.0 metres starting at 340.0 metres, PB-22-385 returning 2.22 g/t Au over 25.7 metres starting at 92.3 metres, and PB-22-351 returning 4.57 g/t Au over 11.0 metres starting at 68.0 metres. Historical intersections include hole 981-12-267 returning 4.47 g/t Au over 13.2 metres starting at 124.8 metres, 91-88-096 returning 3.11 g/t Au over 18.9 metres starting at 79.1 metres, and 981-88-102 returning 3.44 g/t Au over 16.5 metres starting at 249.2 metres. The Company is pleased with the continuity and exceptional gold values returned from the 2022 drilling program. Future expansion is planned to the east along strike towards the gap and down plunge interpreted to be steep east to southeast with the possibility of an additional shallow plunging ore shoot.

Fennec Fox is located to the west of the 300-metre gap and has been defined over 480-metre along strike and up to 250 metres vertical depth. Drilling focused on infill and some expansion to the east and west along strike. The best hole reported for the 2022 drilling was located at the western limit of the defined Fennec Fox Zone, where the late aged NE-SW oriented Obatogamau Fault transects the NW-SE oriented mineralized Philibert trend. Drill hole PB-22-377 returned 4.29 g/t Au over 21.5 metres starting at 78.5 metres. Drilling also tested the near surface extent with results including hole PB-22-355 returning 1.17 g/t Au over 15.8 metres starting at 34 metres, PB-22-362 returning 0.72 g/t over 28.3 metres starting at 33.5 metres, and PB-22-365 returning 1.33 g/t Au over 10.5 metres starting at 27.0 metres. Historical intersections include hole 981-12-248 returning 6.40 g/t Au over 15.0 metres starting at 39.5 metres, 981-88-079 returning 5.89 g/t Au over 12.2 metres starting at 113.0 metres, 981-12-248 returning 3.63 g/t Au over 13.5 metres starting at 67.5 metres and 981-88-110 returning 1.02 g/t Au over 32.6 metres starting at 188.9 metres. Work to the west in the fault-gap zone returned very interesting results with hole PB-22-382 returning 3.86 g/t Au over 15.0 metres and PB-21-321 returning 2.76 g/t Au over 9.4 metres. The Company has recently completed infill drilling in this area to possibly connect the southeast and northwest domains as one model.

Moving southeast, the Grey Fox Zone has been defined over 500 metres along strike and up to 250 metres vertical depth at the eastern limit of the Philibert trend. The 2022 drill program focused on definition and extension of the mineralized zone along strike. Results included hole PB-22-383 returning 2.44 g/t Au over 21.0 metres starting at 57.1 metres and PB-22-381 drilled down dip returned 1.78 g/t Au over 17.5 metres starting at 140.0 metres highlighting the exceptional consistency of the mineralization. From the southeastern limit of the Grey Fox zone, hole PB-22-420 returned 2.07 g/t Au over 11.4 metres starting at 9.6 metres which is one of the most southeastern drill holes testing the mineralized corridor and represents an important target for the Company in the future to expand along strike and down-plunge. At the western limit of the Grey Fox Zone hole PB-22-399 intersected 1.37 g/t Au over 6.0 metres starting at 9.0 metres and hole PB-22-368 drilled down dip returned 1.42 g/t Au over 10.1 metres starting at 108.4 metres successfully expanding the strike of the zone by 80 metres. Historical drilling and due diligence drilling from 2021 returned some the widest intersections to date with hole 981-12-244 returning 2.23 g/t Au over 54.5 metres starting at 32.0 metres, and hole PB-21-316 returning 1.23 g/t Au over 55.5 metres starting at 30.0 metres. Hole PB-22-426 drilled as an infill hole 40 metres west of the PB-21-316 returned 0.92 g/t Au over 59.5 metres starting at 53 metres again highlighting the exceptional consistency of the mineralization.

Mineralization is hosted in a quartz rich gabbro named the Philibert Horizon, part of the Obatogamau Formation, and focused within west-northwest to northwest trending silicified shear zones with moderate dips to the northeast. Mineralization is characterized by strong silicification, ankerite, sericite and locally fuchsite alteration, quartz-carbonate-tourmaline, and dark grey quartz only veining with rare Visible Gold and up to 2-5% disseminated pyrite and pyrrhotite mineralization. At the Corsac Fox Zone the lower contact is marked by a fault within a graphitic argillite horizon. Extension to the northwest of the Arctic Fox zone is hosted in mineralized basalt units with similar alteration style but less disseminated sulphide and more abundant quartz veining.

Exploration beyond the defined mineralized trend has some exciting targets to test in the future including hole 981-90-182 returning 1.66 g/t Au over 26.0 metres starting at 72.5 metres approximately 1.7 km along strike of the Grey Fox Zone and PH-93-196 returning 2.81 g/t over 13.3 metres starting at 306.4 metres approximately 500 metres northeast of the Grey Fox Zone. The Company is planning future work to expand and connect mineralization to the main Philibert trend.

Table 1: Drill Intersection Highlights - Previously reported 2021 and 2022 and Historic Results - Philibert

HOLE-ID

FROM (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t Metal Factor (g/t x m) Zone 981-14-283

282.0 299.8 17.8 8.05 144 Red Fox 981-14-283 including 289.1 292.9 3.8 32.39 123 Red Fox 981-90-155

321.4 347.9 26.6 3.99 106 Red Fox 981-90-155 including 329.0 333.8 4.8 6.50 31 Red Fox PB-22-417

25.0 56.4 31.4 2.13 67 Red Fox PB-22-417 including 36.0 41.0 5.0 3.55 18 Red Fox PB-22-417 including 48.0 53.0 5.0 6.90 35 Red Fox 981-90-156

412.2 433.9 21.8 3.06 66 Red Fox 981-90-156 including 421.9 425.5 3.6 7.63 27 Red Fox 981-89-138

225.9 259.6 33.7 1.97 66 Red Fox 981-89-138 including 247.0 251.0 4.0 5.65 23 Red Fox 981-14-297

88.0 113.8 25.8 2.36 61 Red Fox 981-14-297 including 90.3 94.8 4.5 4.63 21 Red Fox PB-22-336

26.5 62.1 35.6 1.69 60 Red Fox PB-22-336 including 30.0 43.0 13.0 3.06 40 Red Fox PB-22-336 including 51.0 53.0 2.0 4.77 10 Red Fox 981-89-143

230.7 259.1 28.4 2.08 59 Red Fox 981-89-143 including 234.0 244.8 10.8 3.23 35 Red Fox 981-90-158

431.5 439.7 8.3 6.32 52 Red Fox 981-14-311

133.0 140.9 7.9 5.66 45 Red Fox 981-14-311 including 133.0 122.7 0.7 62.32 44 Red Fox PB-22-323B

372.0 400.0 28.0 1.45 41 Red Fox PB-22-323B including 372.0 382.0 10.0 2.01 20 Red Fox 981-90-154

317.0 333.2 16.2 2.52 41 Red Fox 981-90-154 including 325.5 333.2 7.7 4.70 36 Red Fox 981-90-159

330.7 340.6 9.9 3.71 37 Red Fox 981-90-159 including 336.5 337.5 1.0 9.58 10 Red Fox 981-90-157

340.6 360.0 19.4 1.88 36 Red Fox 981-90-157 including 350.0 351.0 1.0 8.63 9 Red Fox 981-89-151

277.3 300.4 23.1 1.50 35 Red Fox 981-14-287

166.5 193.0 26.5 1.29 34 Red Fox 981-14-287 including 185.5 191.5 6.0 3.28 20 Red Fox 981-89-143

282.5 290.9 8.5 4.07 34 Red Fox 981-89-143 including 283.0 283.7 0.7 14.30 10 Red Fox 981-89-143 including 287.0 287.9 1.0 14.60 14 Red Fox PB-22-335

15.7 55.0 39.3 0.85 33 Red Fox PB-22-335 including 15.7 28.7 13.0 1.10 14 Red Fox PB-22-335 including 39.7 55.0 15.3 1.00 15 Red Fox 981-90-168

278.0 303.5 27.5 1.15 32 Red Fox 981-90-168 including 280.8 292.9 12.1 2.32 28 Red Fox 981-89-152

245.4 286.5 41.1 0.72 30 Red Fox 981-89-152 including 267.8 277.7 9.9 1.44 14 Red Fox PB-22-327A

335 357.4 22.4 1.28 29 Arctic Fox Ext PB-22-327A

299 315 16 1.48 24 Arctic Fox Ext 981-89-142

42.9 50.2 7.3 3.12 23 Arctic Fox Ext PB-22-331

127.0 154.0 27.0 2.11 57 Corsac Fox PB-22-331 including 130.0 131.5 1.5 27.37 41 Corsac Fox PB-22-331 including 149.0 150.0 1.0 5.75 6 Corsac Fox PH-93-214

209.0 250.0 41.0 1.32 54 Corsac Fox PH-93-214 including 249.0 250.0 1.0 39.25 39 Corsac Fox 981-90-163

59.0 68.6 9.6 5.53 53 Corsac Fox 981-90-163 including 65.6 66.6 1.0 34.80 35 Corsac Fox PB-21-318

163.0 164.5 1.5 18.40 28 Corsac Fox PH-93-203

294.5 318.2 23.7 0.91 22 Corsac Fox PH-93-203 including 294.5 295.1 0.6 16.68 10 Corsac Fox PB-22-327A

130.1 153.0 22.9 0.89 20 Corsac Fox PB-22-327A including 143.0 147.1 4.1 2.99 12 Corsac Fox 981-90-156

90.3 96.0 5.8 3.07 18 Corsac Fox 981-90-156 including 93.0 94.5 1.5 6.86 10 Corsac Fox PB-22-322B

119.9 126.0 6.1 2.81 17 Corsac Fox PB-22-322B including 120.5 123.6 3.1 4.70 15 Corsac Fox PB-22-343

106.0 118.0 12.0 1.21 15 Corsac Fox PB-22-343 including 109.0 110.0 1.0 9.32 9 Corsac Fox PH-93-216

313.0 322.0 9.0 1.55 14 Corsac Fox PH-93-216 including 313.0 314.5 1.5 7.75 12 Corsac Fox PB-22-329

15.0 31.0 16.0 0.88 14 Corsac Fox PB-22-332

55.0 66.0 11.0 1.17 13 Corsac Fox 981-90-170

299.5 309.0 9.5 1.27 12 Corsac Fox 981-90-170 including 306.5 307.5 1.0 5.13 5 Corsac Fox PB-22-360

180.0 190.0 10.0 5.96 60 Arctic Fox PB-22-360 including 181.5 182.0 0.5 11.20 6 Arctic Fox PB-22-360 including 182.5 183.0 0.5 12.90 6 Arctic Fox 981-88-096

79.1 98.0 18.9 3.11 59 Arctic Fox 981-88-096

86.5 87.5 1.0 10.20 10 Arctic Fox 981-12-267

124.8 138.0 13.2 4.47 59 Arctic Fox 981-12-267

124.8 130.3 5.5 9.02 50 Arctic Fox PB-22-385

92.3 118.0 25.7 2.22 57 Arctic Fox PB-22-385 including 92.3 98.0 5.7 6.02 34 Arctic Fox PB-22-385 including 108.0 111.0 3.0 3.24 10 Arctic Fox 981-88-102

249.2 265.7 16.5 3.44 57 Arctic Fox 981-88-102 including 256.0 258.0 2.0 9.68 19 Arctic Fox 981-88-094

86.7 102.0 15.3 3.42 52 Arctic Fox 981-88-094 including 94.7 100.0 5.3 7.12 38 Arctic Fox 981-88-128

247.4 256.8 9.4 5.56 52 Arctic Fox 981-88-128 including 248.4 251.4 3.0 11.93 36 Arctic Fox PB-22-351

68.0 79.0 11.0 4.57 50 Arctic Fox PB-22-351 including 72.0 78.0 6.0 7.88 47 Arctic Fox 981-87-046

59.0 82.0 23.0 2.11 49 Arctic Fox 981-87-046 including 66.5 73.0 6.5 3.27 21 Arctic Fox PB-21-317

66.0 74.0 8.0 5.88 47 Arctic Fox PB-21-317 including 69.0 71.0 2.0 22.35 45 Arctic Fox PB-22-349

9.3 25.3 16.0 2.75 44 Arctic Fox PB-22-349 including 9.3 12.0 2.7 5.11 14 Arctic Fox PB-22-349 including 20.0 25.3 5.3 5.00 27 Arctic Fox 981-14-272

156.0 174.9 18.9 2.30 43 Arctic Fox 981-14-272

168.8 173.4 4.6 5.41 25 Arctic Fox 981-87-042

8.3 25.3 17.0 1.56 41 Arctic Fox 981-87-042 including 10.1 11.3 1.2 7.94 10 Arctic Fox PB-22-339

340.0 354.0 14.0 2.94 41 Arctic Fox PB-22-339 including 341.0 349.9 8.9 4.01 36 Arctic Fox PB-22-339 including 346.0 348.0 2.0 9.79 20 Arctic Fox 981-12-268

111.5 115.5 4.0 9.77 40 Arctic Fox 981-12-268 including 111.5 113.0 1.5 23.40 35 Arctic Fox 981-88-131

307.8 320.5 12.7 12.80 36 Arctic Fox 981-88-131 including 318.1 319.9 1.8 8.95 16 Arctic Fox PB-22-400

86.4 107.0 20.6 1.63 34 Arctic Fox PB-22-400 including 86.4 94.0 7.6 3.61 27 Arctic Fox 981-88-100

243.1 248.1 5.0 6.78 34 Arctic Fox 981-88-100 including 244.1 246.1 2.0 10.02 20 Arctic Fox 981-12-268

20.0 44.0 24.0 1.27 30 Arctic Fox 981-12-268 including 27.5 30.5 3.0 4.32 13 Arctic Fox PB-22-382

198.0 213.0 15.0 3.86 58 Fault PB-22-382 including 198.0 199.0 1.0 6.71 7 Fault PB-22-382 including 207.0 208.0 1.0 8.97 9 Fault PB-21-321

124.6 134.0 9.4 2.76 26 Fault PB-21-321 including 130.0 133.0 3.0 5.05 15 Fault PB-22-379

167.6 187.0 19.4 1.15 22 Fault PB-22-379 including 175.2 176.9 1.7 4.98 8 Fault 981-14-300

159.7 171.0 11.3 1.89 21 Fault 981-12-248

39.5 54.5 15.0 6.40 96 Fennec Fox 981-12-248 including 45.5 47.0 1.5 54.03 81 Fennec Fox PB-22-377

78.5 100.0 21.5 4.29 92 Fennec Fox PB-22-377 including 78.5 85.5 7.0 9.62 67 Fennec Fox PB-22-377 including 79.5 81.5 2.0 18.05 36 Fennec Fox PB-22-377 including 90.5 93.5 3.0 5.50 17 Fennec Fox 981-88-079

113.0 125.2 12.2 5.89 72 Fennec Fox 981-88-079 including 122.0 124.0 2.0 16.95 34 Fennec Fox 981-12-248

67.5 81.0 13.5 3.63 49 Fennec Fox 981-12-248 including 69.0 72.0 3.0 14.11 42 Fennec Fox 981-86-027

63.0 76.5 13.5 3.57 48 Fennec Fox 981-86-027 including 72.0 74.2 2.2 8.94 20 Fennec Fox 981-14-308

70.9 84.6 13.7 3.39 46 Fennec Fox 981-14-308 including 72.0 73.0 1.0 8.68 9 Fennec Fox 981-87-039

87.5 101.0 13.5 3.39 46 Fennec Fox 981-87-039 including 87.9 88.6 0.7 10.80 8 Fennec Fox 981-88-110

188.9 221.5 32.6 1.02 33 Fennec Fox PB-22-415A

186.0 211.0 25.0 1.07 27 Fennec Fox PB-22-415A

190.0 195.0 5.0 3.25 16 Fennec Fox PB-22-362

33.5 61.8 28.3 0.72 20 Fennec Fox PB-22-362 including 33.5 44.6 11.1 1.27 14 Fennec Fox PB-22-355

34.0 49.8 15.8 1.17 18 Fennec Fox PB-22-355 including 34.0 39.0 5.0 2.83 14.15 Fennec Fox PB-22-365 including 27.0 37.5 10.5 1.33 14 Fennec Fox 981-12-244

32.0 86.5 54.5 2.30 125 Grey Fox 981-12-244 including 58.1 63.9 5.8 12.36 72 Grey Fox PB-21-316

30.0 85.5 55.5 1.23 68 Grey Fox PB-21-316 including 52.0 61.0 9.0 3.34 30 Grey Fox PB-22-426

53.0 112.5 59.5 0.92 55 Grey Fox PB-22-426

67.0 68.8 1.8 6.91 12 Grey Fox PB-22-383

57.1 78.1 21.0 2.44 51 Grey Fox PB-22-383 including 57.1 58.0 0.9 7.57 7 Grey Fox PB-22-383 including 62.2 66.2 4.0 10.89 44 Grey Fox PB-22-381

140.0 157.5 17.5 1.78 31 Grey Fox PB-22-381 including 148.5 151.5 3.0 4.76 14 Grey Fox 981-14-295

95.3 125.0 29.7 1.02 30 Grey Fox 981-14-295

116.0 118.4 2.4 3.93 9 Grey Fox 981-85-011

121.9 148.0 26.1 1.07 28 Grey Fox 981-85-011 including 145.0 148.0 3.0 4.27 13 Grey Fox PB-22-368

108.4 118.5 10.1 1.42 14 Grey Fox Ext PB-22-368 including 108.4 112.4 4.0 2.16 9 Grey Fox Ext 981-88-109

175.8 190.8 15.0 0.89 13 Grey Fox Ext PB-22-420

9.6 21.0 11.4 2.07 24 Grey Fox Ext PB-22-368

108.4 118.5 10.1 1.42 14 Grey Fox Ext PB-22-399

9.0 15.0 6.0 1.37 8 Grey Fox Ext PH-93-196

306.4 319.7 13.3 2.81 38 Exploration PH-93-196 including 311.8 316.6 4.8 5.73 28 Exploration PH-93-209

575.4 585.4 10.0 1.96 20 Exploration PH-93-209 including 576.7 577.4 0.7 9.50 7 Exploration 981-90-182

72.5 98.5 26.0 1.66 43 Exploration 981-90-182 including 87.5 91.0 3.5 2.99 10 Exploration 981-90-183

278.7 291.2 12.6 1.09 14 Exploration 981-90-183 including 283.4 286.4 3.0 2.62 8 Exploration PH-93-197

275.3 289.0 13.7 1.00 14 Exploration PH-93-197 including 282.1 283.1 1.0 7.57 8 Exploration

Note: drill results are presented uncapped; lengths represent core lengths, which are close to true thickness.







Figure 1: Plan map of previously reported results for the 2021 and 2022 Philibert Drilling and Historical Results prior to 2021

Figure 2: 3D prospective of previously reported results for the 2021 and 2022 Philibert Drilling and Historical Drilling Results prior to 2021

Figure 3: Longitudinal View of Red Fox and Arctic Fox including previously reported results for the 2021 and 2022 Philibert Drilling and Historical Drilling Results prior to 2021.

Figure 4: Section Slice of Red Fox, Arctic Fox Extension and Corsac Fox including previously reported results for the 2021 and 2022 Philibert Drilling and Historical Drilling Results prior to 2021

Sampling and Laboratory

True widths of the intercepts reported in this press release have yet to be determined but are estimated to be 60% to 90% of reported core lengths. All NQ-size split core assays reported for 2022 were obtained by fire assay with atomic absorption finish and samples returning values over 10 ppm Au are re-analyzed, utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Samples were shipped to AGAT Laboratories with sample preparation done in Val-d'Or, Québec and sample analysis done in Mississauga, Ontario. The quality assurance and quality control protocol include insertion of blank and standard every 25 samples on average, in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples inserted by AGAT Laboratories during the analytical process. All historical intersections are treated as historical in nature, but the Company believes adequate Quality Control Processes have been completed as supported by due diligence drilling and re-sampling/testing programs.

The technical content and scientific aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Mrs. Adree DeLazzer, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by the National Instrument 43-101. Mrs. DeLazzer is Vice-President Exploration of Northern Superior and is not considered independent.

Corporate Matters

The Company announces that it has filed an early warning report in respect of its holdings in Rockland Resources Ltd. ("Rockland"). The requirement to file this report was triggered by the receipt, on June 2, 2023, of 5,400,000 common shares of Rockland (the "Consideration Shares") issued to Northern Superior under the terms of an option agreement dated March 29, 2023, between Northern Superior and Rockland (the "Option Agreement"). The Consideration Shares were issued at a deemed price of $0.065 per share in satisfaction of the scheduled share issuance required to be made by Rockland under the terms of the Option Agreement (the "Share Issuance Payment").

Immediately prior to the Share Issuance Payment, Northern Superior beneficially owned, and had control and direction over, 5,400,000 common shares of Rockland, representing approximately 8.86% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Rockland on a non-diluted basis. Immediately after the Share Issuance Payment, Northern Superior beneficially owns 10,800,000 common shares of Rockland, representing approximately 16.29% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Rockland on a non-diluted basis.

The Consideration Shares have been acquired by Northern Superior for investment purposes. Northern Superior has no current intention of increasing its ownership of, or control or direction over, additional securities of Rockland. Northern Superior may, from time to time, increase or decrease its ownership of the Consideration Shares or other securities of Rockland depending on market and other conditions.

This press release is being issued in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report dated June 20, 2023. The early warning report has been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com under Rockland's issuer profile. To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by Northern Superior, please contact Simon Marcotte at (647) 801-7273 or refer to SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Rockland's issuer profile.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a gold exploration company focused on the Chibougamau Camp in Québec. The Company has consolidated the largest land package in the region, with total land holdings currently exceeding 62,000 hectares. The main properties include Philibert, Lac Surprise, Chevrier and Croteau Est. Northern Superior also owns significant exploration assets in Northern Ontario highlighted by the district scale TPK Project.

The Philibert Project is located 9km from IAMGOLD Corporation's Nelligan Gold project which was awarded the "Discovery of the Year" by the Québec Mineral Exploration Association (AEMQ) in 2019. To date, more than C$15 million (historical value) have been spent on the Philibert Project, with more than 77,000 metres of drilling completed. Northern Superior holds a majority stake of 75% in the Philibert Project, with the remaining 25% owned by SOQUEM. The Company retains the option to acquire the full 100% ownership of the project. Chevrier hosts an inferred mineral resource of 652,000 ounces Au (underground and open pit) and an indicated mineral resource of 260,000 ounces Au.3 Croteau Est hosts an inferred mineral resource of 640,000 ounces Au.4 Lac Surprise hosts the Falcon Zone Discovery, interpreted to be the western strike extension of IAMGOLD Corporation's Nelligan Deposit.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP, and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF. For further information, please refer to the Company's website at www.nsuperior.com or on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About SOQUEM

SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Investissement Québec, is dedicated to promoting the exploration, discovery, and development of mining properties in Québec. SOQUEM also contributes to maintaining strong local economies. Proud partner and ambassador for the development of Québec's mineral wealth, SOQUEM relies on innovation, research, and strategic minerals to be well-positioned for the future.

Northern Superior Resources Inc. on Behalf of the Board of Directors

Simon Marcotte, CFA, President and Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the applicable securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170755