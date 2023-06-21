Brean Capital, LLC: Golden Pear Upsizes Corporate Note to $67.2 Million

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / Golden Pear Funding (Golden Pear), a national leader in pre-settlement legal funding, announced the upsizing to $67.2 million of its existing corporate notes. The incremental capital raise was assigned a BBB rating by a nationally recognized statistical ratings organization (NRSRO) and follows the Company's successful corporate note issuance announced in January 2022. Proceeds from the upsize will be used to repay subordinated debt and support additional growth of the business.

Since inception, Golden Pear has funded nearly $1 billion in aggregate to more than 70,000 clients nationwide.

"Golden Pear continues to demonstrate significant momentum and has completed this transaction to further our ability to serve the consumer litigation marketplace," said Gary Amos, Chief Executive Officer of Golden Pear. "We greatly appreciate the continued support of our institutional investor base, which recognizes the resilience of our business and our strong financial position."

Daniel Amsellem, Chief Financial Officer of Golden Pear, added, "Our demonstrated access to institutional capital in a difficult credit environment is a strategic advantage, as we further pursue market opportunities in a disciplined and profitable manner. These notes complement our asset-backed debt to provide us with an efficient capital structure at a competitive cost of capital."

Brean Capital, LLC served as the Company's exclusive financial advisor and sole placement agent in connection with the transaction.

About Golden Pear Funding

Founded in 2008, Golden Pear is one of the largest specialty finance companies in the United States funding legal matters and purchasing medical receivables from physicians and medical centers. The Company empowers its clients to navigate the legal system and provides them with financial solutions that work. Golden Pear is backed by a partnership of several private equity firms that allow for the stability and continued institutional growth of the firm. For additional information about the Company, visit https://goldenpearfunding.com.

