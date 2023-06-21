IKIN Inc.: IKIN Recognized as Emerging Augmented Reality Startup by Tracxn

Leading Visual Technology Innovator Joins List of Global Technology Firms Earmarked for Market Success

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / IKIN, a leading provider of visual technology solutions for businesses and consumers, announced it has been included in Tracxn's recent list of top Augmented Reality technology providers. The Tracxn Emerging Awards program recognizes top global providers across multiple sectors. Tracxn is a consortium of institutional and angel investors focused on delivering marketplace data and analytics to corporations, private equity, and investment firms.

In its analysis of IKIN, Tracxn determined the company's traction and trajectory made it a fit for the award's 'Minicorn' category, which highlights companies that have the potential to emerge into 'Unicorns,' highly successful brands that stand above the competition. Tracxn evaluated IKIN in several areas, including market size, marquee investors, execution excellence, and future growth prospects. Tracxn has been managing the awards program since 2013.

"We are delighted that the Tracxn awards committee has acknowledged the success IKIN has achieved to date, and recognizes the boundless potential of our company and its products," said Joe Ward, IKIN's chief executive officer. "Since our inception, we have focused on enhancing and deepening human interactions through new and emerging visual technologies, including, but not limited to, compelling and accessible holographic content and the use of revolutionary applied AI. This award will serve as a point of inspiration as we continue to bring new capabilities and services to market."

IKIN's innovative holographic display solutions-including its IKIN RYZ mobile holographic display and IKIN ARC large-format device-are ideally suited for consumer and commercial applications. Its patented technology works in ambient light, and does not require headsets or goggles, delivering an immersive AR, VR, and XR experience to users. The company offers a comprehensive software development kit (SDK) which empowers designers to create and enhance applications for the next level of immersive reality solutions. The IKIN SDK includes development tools and templates, supports drag-and-drop libraries, and is backed by a highly skilled IKIN team that is experienced in building content and apps for IKIN's RYZ and ARC displays. Developers can implement functions that will place their programs at the forefront of innovation through AI-enabled head tracking and true volumetric perception with touch screen capabilities that enable users to naturally engage and interact with content without cumbersome goggles or headsets.

"Our talented engineering, development, and product management teams deserve congratulations for this recognition," said Taylor Scott, IKIN chief technology officer. "We are proud of how far we have come and what we have accomplished, but we are even more excited to see where this journey will take us, our partners, and our customers."

To learn more about IKIN and its holographic technology, please visit https://ikininc.com/.

About IKIN, Inc.

IKIN is an innovator of visual technology that enables customers and partners to offer high-resolution 3D volumetric imaging to businesses and consumers. The company has patented technology that enables solid state holograms to exist in ambient light. IKIN offers its development tools to Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and developers looking to utilize holographic displays as a differentiator for vertical market applications. More information on the company's ARC large-format holographic display and its RYZ mobile holographic display are available on IKIN's website.

