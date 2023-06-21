Canopus Biopharma Inc. DBA Blue Heaven Coffee Inc. Provides Corporate Update to Shareholders

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / Canopus Biopharma Inc. (OTC PINK:CBIA) is pleased to announce a corporate update to its valued shareholders.

The Company has completed a reverse takeover (RTO) and change of ownership. The Company will now be doing business as Blue Heaven Coffee Inc. (BHC).

BHC has received approval from the State of Nevada for the name change. The new name became effective with the Nevada Secretary of State on April 21, 2023.

Additionally, a name change request has been filed with OTC Markets, and that process is currently pending. Once approved, the Company's trading symbol will change to reflect the new name, providing enhanced visibility and recognition in the market.

These significant developments mark an exciting chapter for Canopus Biopharma Inc., as it embraces its new identity. With the successful name change to Blue Heaven Coffee Inc., the Company will now focus its efforts on expanding its retail network across North America.

With a track record of over five years in operation, the Company has successfully generated positive revenue and currently possess over $2 million worth of deployed assets. This achievement is bolstered by secure Government contracts, showcasing the Company's strong financial foundation.

BHC specializes in providing client tailored, profit-driven opportunities via their fleet of automated retail devices which are connected and managed through a unified platform, enabling BHC to provide state-of-the-art programmatic advertising revenue opportunities in a hassle-free manner. In addition to exceptional service, products and technologies, BHC also offers its clients the opportunity to profit and tap into the vast and lucrative world of programmatic marketing revenue.

BHC's retail network will feature a wide variety of unattended and attended retail solutions ranging from touchless vending services, smart kitchens, micro markets, café kiosks, digital water coolers and workplace coffee services.

Unattended retail, also referred to as self-service retail, has emerged as a prominent trend within the retail industry and has gained substantial momentum in recent years. The North American market is specifically witnessing remarkable growth in unattended retail due to the rising popularity of vending machines, self-service kiosks and other similar automated systems.

Programmatic advertising is a form of digital advertising that leverages automated software to facilitate the real time buying and selling of ad inventory through online advertising exchanges. This acutely targeted and data-driven approach enables advertisers to effectively reach their desired audience with precision and efficiency. Some notable features of programmatic advertising include real-time bidding, data-driven targeting, cross-device targeting and the optimization of ads using algorithms, machine learning, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

Moreover, Blue Heaven Coffee Inc. is proud to announce that it will offer access to 100% pure Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee at select locations throughout its retail network. Known for its exceptional quality and distinct flavor profile, Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee embodies the Company's commitment to providing a premium coffee experience to customers across its expanding network.

"We are excited to share this corporate update with our shareholders," said Justin De Four, CEO of Blue Heaven Coffee Inc. "The successful completion of our Reverse-Takeover and our recent approval of our name change in Nevada marks a significant milestone in our journey as we transition to Blue Heaven Coffee Inc. These strategic moves reflect our vision and allow us to focus on expanding our retail network, incorporating advanced digital advertising solutions, and introducing the world-renowned Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee to our customers. We believe these initiatives will enhance shareholder value and position us for long-term success in the evolving retail market."

Blue Heaven Coffee Inc. remains committed to delivering excellence in its products and services while leveraging its technology-driven approach to creating a seamless and enjoyable retail experience for its customers.

The Company will continue to provide updates to its shareholders as it progresses on its expansion plans and strengthens its market presence.

For more information about Blue Heaven Coffee Inc., please visit www.blueheaven.cafe.

About Canopus Biopharma Inc. (dba Blue Heaven Coffee Inc.)

Canopus Biopharma Inc. dba Blue Heaven Coffee Inc. (BHC) is a provider of unattended and attended retail and digital advertising solutions. Our company specializes in providing client tailored, profit-driven solutions backed by innovative technologies (powered in part by breakthrough Artificial Intelligence), state of the art equipment, and top-notch service and support. BHC specializes in a breakthrough business model, anchored to cutting edge digital advertising solutions. Our fleet of automated retail devices are all connected and managed via a single platform allowing us to offer cutting edge access to programmatic advertising revenue (in a turnkey fashion) allowing us to offer our clients not only stellar service, products, and technologies but also an avenue by which they can profit share, tapping into the vast and lucrative world of programmatic marketing revenue. We empower our clients to create meaningful value beyond the basic framework of unattended retail, by leveraging our existing relationships, knowledge, and experience.

Disclaimer:

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements.

These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and because of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements, or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Corporation to complete a qualifying transaction. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Corporation disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether because of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Contact Information:

www.blueheaven.cafe

ir@blueheaven.cafe

SOURCE: Canopus Biopharma Inc.

