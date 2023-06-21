Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2023) - Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC), a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), announced the following:

Sibannac, Inc., through its Oklahoma City based subsidiary, Immersive Brand Concepts, Inc., is proud to unveil the launch of its latest product line, Let's Go Health and Immunity. This new addition to Sibannac's offerings consists of a diverse range of health and immune-boosting products. Let's Go Health and Immunity products are formulated with natural elements such as Fulvic Acid, Humic Acid, Zinc, Vitamin D, Silver, and more, harnessing the power of these ingredients to support overall well-being.

The Let's Go Health and Immune product lineup features several key offerings, each with unique benefits and meticulously selected ingredients. Here are some highlights:

DNA Genesis

Ingredients: Quercetin, Star Anise, Fennel Seed Extract, Fulvic Zeolite, Zinc Sulfate, Red Ginseng, Vitamin D3, Colloidal Silver, Gold and Platinum, Ascorbic Acid, Wormwood, Pine Needle Extract.

Major Selling Points: DNA Genesis contains Quercetin, which inhibits the binding of specific spike proteins and neutralizes viral proteins critical for replication. The inclusion of Star Anise provides anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral, antioxidant, and immunomodulatory properties. Fennel Seed Extract offers various benefits such as anti-inflammatory effects, immunity boosting, T-cell production stimulation, liver health protection, digestion aid, improved sleep, and reduced anxiety. Additionally, Pine Needle Extract acts as an excellent detoxifier, antioxidant, antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal agent, while Wormwood supports digestion and aids in parasite removal.

O2 On The Go

Ingredients: Fulvic Acid, Zeolite (Clinoptilolite), Activated Oxygen, Natural Cherry Flavor, Colloidal Silver, Gold and Platinum, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, and Phosphoric Acid. O2 on the Go increases oxygen levels in the blood, enhancing mental acuity, stamina, and endurance. This product also aids in clearing brain fog, providing an overall boost to cognitive function.

ZLife

Ingredients: Humic Acid and Zeolite (Clinoptilolite). ZLife is designed to increase energy levels, balance pH levels, enhance bioavailability (100% bioavailable), improve assimilation, stimulate metabolism, support immune function, eliminate heavy metals and toxins, cross the blood-brain barrier rapidly, act as an adjuvant, and provide assistance in autism-related concerns.

Master Detox

Ingredients: Humic and Fulvic Acid.

Master Detox is a powerful blend that increases energy, remineralizes the body when deficient in minerals, improves sleep quality, enhances immune function, and acts as an adjuvant.

Adrenal Complex (2 oz liquid)

Ingredients: Adrenal Tissue Extract, Spleen Tissue Extract, Vitamin A (fish liver oil), Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid), Thiamin (Vit B1), Riboflavin (Vit B2), Niacinamide, Pyridoxine (Vit B6), Pantothenic Acid (Vit B5), Zinc Sulfate, DHEA.

Adrenal Complex is a carefully formulated liquid solution that supports adrenal and spleen health while providing essential vitamins and minerals necessary for optimal functioning.

Colostrum

Colostrum is a popular supplement among athletes and health enthusiasts. It is a rich source of protein and contains all of the essential amino acids that are necessary for muscle growth and repair. Additionally, colostrum has been shown to support the immune system, reduce inflammation, and improve gut health. Some studies have also suggested that colostrum may help improve athletic performance by increasing muscle strength and endurance. Colostrum is a versatile and nutrient-dense supplement with a range of potential benefits for overall health and wellness.

Sibannac continues to prioritize the development of innovative, science-backed products that promote healthy energy and well-being. The Let's Go Health and Immune product line represents the company's commitment to offering reliable, natural solutions for individuals seeking to enhance their health and bolster their energy and immune systems. "It all ties together, because a healthy immune system often leads to more energy and less pain leads to better focus. Our products make people feel better and when you feel better, you live better," said David Mersky, CEO of Sibannac.

About Sibannac

Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC) is a Nevada corporation founded in 1999 and located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Sibannac currently specializes in creating and selling premium next generation wellness products in the consumer packaging goods space. In addition to mainstream supplements, the Company is producing Kratom and Hemp-derived Delta-8/9 products, Kratom, and Amanita mushroom edibles for wholesale and retail sales and distribution. Sibannac provides contract manufacturing and white labeling services for independent firms and creates and manages its own brands from the concept phase through to distribution. Sibannac has opened its platform to outside clients to offer its marketing and brand-building assets, through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Campus Co., led by Eric Stoll, Sibannac's Chief Marketing Officer. The Campus is already providing services to leading wellness brands.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Sibannac, Inc. (the "Company"), its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements as a result of various factors. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors that are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents filed by the company from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities.

