ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Patterson Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) today reported consolidated net sales of $1.72 billion (see attached Sales Summary for further details) in its fiscal fourth quarter ended April 29, 2023, an increase of 5.0 percent compared to the same period last year. Internal sales, which are adjusted for the effects of currency translation and contributions from recent acquisitions, increased 5.7 percent over the prior year period.

Reported net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was $75.0 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, compared to $63.9 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Adjusted net income1 attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc., which excludes deal amortization and gains on investments, totaled $82.4 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, or $0.84 per diluted share, compared to $70.4 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. The year-over-year increase in reported and adjusted net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 is primarily due to increased sales of dental equipment and value-added services and operating margin expansion in both business segments. Both reported and adjusted net income in the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter contained a one-time gain of $3.6 million, or $0.03 per diluted share related to the sale of a real estate asset.

"Patterson had an incredibly strong fourth quarter, concluding a fiscal year in which we achieved our goals of delivering year-over-year internal sales growth and adjusted operating margin expansion for the business overall and across our Dental and Animal Health segments," said Don Zurbay, President and CEO of Patterson Companies. "Our results demonstrate our team's outstanding performance throughout fiscal 2023, and the impact of our ongoing initiatives to deepen the value proposition we offer customers and drive margin expansion through improved mix and greater operational efficiency. As we enter fiscal 2024, we remain focused on executing our proven strategy and building upon our momentum to deliver continued growth and value creation."

Patterson Dental

Reported net sales in the Dental segment for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 were $683.5 million. Internal sales increased 8.0 percent compared to the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter. Internal sales of consumables increased 0.3 percent year-over-year, impacted by the continued moderation of infection control products compared to the pandemic-related performance in the year-ago period. Excluding infection control products, internal sales of consumables increased 4.4 percent year-over-year. Compared to the prior year period, internal sales of equipment increased 19.2 percent driven by strength across all product categories. Internal sales of value-added services increased 13.4 percent.

Patterson Animal Health

Reported net sales in the Animal Health segment for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 were $1.03 billion. Internal sales growth of 3.2 percent year-over-year was driven by sales growth in the companion animal business. Compared to the prior year period, internal sales of consumables grew 2.4 percent, equipment increased 16.7 percent and value-added services increased 52.6 percent.

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

During fiscal 2023, Patterson Companies used $754.9 million of cash from operating activities and collected deferred purchase price receivables of $998.9 million, generating $244.1 million in cash, compared to generating $232.5 million during fiscal 2022. Free cash flow1 (see definition below and attached free cash flow table) during fiscal 2023 declined by $14.4 million compared to the fiscal 2022 period due to an increased level of capital spending during fiscal 2023.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, Patterson Companies declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share and returned $25.4 million in cash dividends to shareholders. Also, under an existing repurchase authorization, the company repurchased approximately 1.5 million shares during the fiscal fourth quarter. At of the end of fiscal 2023, Patterson had approximately $410 million of share repurchase authority remaining on its current share repurchase authorization. During fiscal 2023, Patterson Companies returned $156.8 million to shareholders in the form of cash dividends and share repurchases.

Fiscal 2023 Full Year Results

Consolidated reported net sales for fiscal 2023 totaled $6.5 billion, a 0.4 percent year-over-year decrease. Sales in fiscal 2022 reflected an extra week of sales results in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Internal sales for fiscal 2023, which are adjusted for the effects of currency translation, the extra week of selling results in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 and contributions from recent acquisitions, increased 2.9 percent year-over-year. Fiscal 2023 Dental segment internal sales increased 1.3 percent, including a 2.1 percent decline in consumables, a 4.9 percent increase in equipment and an 8.1 percent increase in value-added services. Fiscal 2023 Animal Health segment internal sales increased 3.4 percent, including 3.1 percent growth in consumables, 6.8 percent growth in equipment and a 24.4 percent increase in value-added services.

Reported net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. in fiscal 2023 was $207.6 million, or $2.12 per diluted share, compared to $203.2 million, or $2.06 per diluted share in fiscal 2022. Adjusted net income1 attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc., which excludes deal amortization, integration and business restructuring expenses, legal reserves, inventory donation charges and gains on investments totaled $236.4 million in fiscal 2023, or $2.42 per diluted share, compared to $223.7 million, or $2.27 per diluted share in the prior year.

Fiscal 2024 Guidance

Patterson Companies today initiated its fiscal 2024 earnings guidance, which is provided on both a GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted1 basis:

GAAP earnings are expected to be in the range of $2.14 to $2.24 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP adjusted earnings 1 are expected to be in the range of $2.45 to $2.55 per diluted share.

are expected to be in the range of $2.45 to $2.55 per diluted share. Our non-GAAP adjusted earnings 1 guidance excludes the after-tax impact of: Deal amortization expenses of approximately $29.3 million ($0.31 per diluted share).

guidance excludes the after-tax impact of:

Our guidance reflects the strength of our business and competitive positioning, as well as our expectations for the North American and international end markets in which we operate, which we expect to be affected by the ongoing challenges of inflationary trends and higher interest rates as well as a potential slow-down in the broader economy. Beyond macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty, our guidance further assumes that there are no material adverse developments associated with wide-spread public health concerns.

1Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures table appearing behind the accompanying financial information is provided to adjust reported GAAP measures, namely operating income, other income (expense), net income before taxes, income tax expense, net income, net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. and diluted earnings per share attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc., for the impact of deal amortization, integration and business restructuring expenses, legal reserves, inventory donation charges and gains on investments along with the related tax effects of these items.

The term "free cash flow" used in this release is defined as net cash used in operating activities less capital expenditures plus the collection of deferred purchase price receivables.

In addition, the term "internal sales" used in this release represents net sales adjusted to exclude the impact of foreign currency, the extra week of selling results in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 and the impact from recent acquisitions. Foreign currency impact represents the difference in results that is attributable to fluctuations in currency exchange rates the company uses to convert results for all foreign entities where the functional currency is not the U.S. dollar. The company calculates the impact as the difference between the current period results translated using the current period currency exchange rates and using the comparable prior period's currency exchange rates. The company believes the disclosure of net sales changes in constant currency provides useful supplementary information to investors in light of fluctuations in currency rates.

Management believes that these non-GAAP measures may provide a helpful representation of the company's fourth quarter performance and enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented solely for informational and comparative purposes and should not be regarded as a replacement for corresponding, similarly captioned, GAAP measures.

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended April 29,

2023 April 30,

2022 April 29,

2023 April 30,

2022 Net sales $ 1,721,152 $ 1,638,772 $ 6,471,471 $ 6,499,405 Gross profit 389,761 348,239 1,372,945 1,289,087 Operating expenses 284,651 275,401 1,096,974 1,132,085 Operating income 105,110 72,838 275,971 157,002 Other income (expense): Gains on investments - 890 - 101,809 Other income, net 4,747 13,318 27,826 27,731 Interest expense (10,798 ) (4,693 ) (33,636 ) (20,288 ) Income before taxes 99,059 82,353 270,161 266,254 Income tax expense 24,217 18,954 63,563 64,540 Net income 74,842 63,399 206,598 201,714 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (123 ) (479 ) (959 ) (1,496 ) Net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. $ 74,965 $ 63,878 $ 207,557 $ 203,210 Earnings per share attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc.: Basic $ 0.77 $ 0.66 $ 2.14 $ 2.09 Diluted $ 0.77 $ 0.65 $ 2.12 $ 2.06 Weighted average shares: Basic 97,224 97,476 97,027 97,277 Diluted 97,768 98,680 97,815 98,514 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 1.04 $ 1.04

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) April 29,

2023 April 30,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 159,669 $ 142,014 Receivables, net 477,384 447,162 Inventory 795,072 785,604 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 351,011 304,242 Total current assets 1,783,136 1,679,022 Property and equipment, net 212,283 213,140 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 92,956 70,722 Goodwill and identifiable intangibles, net 388,293 393,244 Investments 160,022 139,182 Long-term receivables, net and other 242,456 246,320 Total assets $ 2,879,146 $ 2,741,630 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 724,993 $ 681,321 Other accrued liabilities 250,949 276,000 Operating lease liabilities 28,390 29,348 Current maturities of long-term debt 36,000 - Borrowings on revolving credit 45,000 29,000 Total current liabilities 1,085,332 1,015,669 Long-term debt 451,231 488,554 Non-current operating lease liabilities 67,376 43,332 Other non-current liabilities 156,672 151,440 Total liabilities 1,760,611 1,698,995 Stockholders' equity 1,118,535 1,042,635 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,879,146 $ 2,741,630

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended April 29,

2023 April 30,

2022 Operating activities: Net income $ 206,598 $ 201,714 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 83,704 81,992 Gains on investments - (101,809 ) Non-cash employee compensation 15,543 23,805 Non-cash losses (gains) and other, net 654 (1,431 ) Change in assets and liabilities: Receivables (1,047,075 ) (1,144,833 ) Inventory (11,086 ) (53,871 ) Accounts payable 43,095 80,904 Accrued liabilities (21,714 ) (27,630 ) Other changes from operating activities, net (24,571 ) (39,835 ) Net cash used in operating activities (754,852 ) (980,994 ) Investing activities: Additions to property and equipment and software (64,220 ) (38,308 ) Collection of deferred purchase price receivables 998,912 1,213,497 Payments related to acquisitions, net of cash acquired (33,280 ) (19,793 ) Payments related to investments (15,000 ) - Sale of investments - 75,942 Other investing activities 15,155 7,690 Net cash provided by investing activities 901,567 1,239,028 Financing activities: Dividends paid (101,346 ) (101,111 ) Repurchases of common stock (55,492 ) (35,000 ) Payments on long-term debt (1,500 ) (100,750 ) Draw (payment) on revolving credit 16,000 (24,000 ) Other financing activities 15,854 7,627 Net cash used in financing activities (126,484 ) (253,234 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (2,576 ) (6,030 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 17,655 (1,230 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 142,014 143,244 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 159,669 $ 142,014

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. SALES SUMMARY (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) April 29,

2023 April 30,

2022 Total Sales Growth Foreign Exchange Impact 53rd Week Acquisition Impact Internal Sales Growth Three Months Ended Consolidated net sales Consumable $ 1,333,446 $ 1,324,427 0.7 % (1.3 ) % - % 0.2 % 1.8 % Equipment 279,901 236,713 18.2 (0.6 ) - - 18.8 Value-added services and other 107,805 77,632 38.9 (1.3 ) - 7.0 33.2 Total $ 1,721,152 $ 1,638,772 5.0 % (1.2 ) % - % 0.5 % 5.7 % Dental Consumable $ 353,295 $ 354,255 (0.3 ) % (0.6 ) % - % - % 0.3 % Equipment 246,820 208,357 18.5 (0.7 ) - - 19.2 Value-added services and other 83,391 73,805 13.0 (0.4 ) - - 13.4 Total $ 683,506 $ 636,417 7.4 % (0.6 ) % - % - % 8.0 % Animal Health Consumable $ 980,151 $ 970,172 1.0 % (1.6 ) % - % 0.2 % 2.4 % Equipment 33,081 28,356 16.7 - - - 16.7 Value-added services and other 18,946 9,315 103.4 (7.4 ) - 58.2 52.6 Total $ 1,032,178 $ 1,007,843 2.4 % (1.6 ) % - % 0.8 % 3.2 % Corporate Value-added services and other $ 5,468 $ (5,488 ) 199.6 % - % - % - % 199.6 % Total $ 5,468 $ (5,488 ) 199.6 % - % - % - % 199.6 %

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. SALES SUMMARY (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) April 29,

2023 April 30,

2022 Total Sales Growth Foreign Exchange Impact 53rd Week Acquisition Impact Internal Sales Growth Twelve Months Ended Consolidated net sales Consumable $ 5,147,330 $ 5,248,040 (1.9 ) % (1.9 ) % (1.9 ) % 0.1 % 1.8 % Equipment 950,403 920,424 3.3 (0.6 ) (1.4 ) - 5.3 Value-added services and other 373,738 330,941 12.9 (1.5 ) (1.7 ) 1.8 14.3 Total $ 6,471,471 $ 6,499,405 (0.4 ) % (1.7 ) % (1.8 ) % 0.2 % 2.9 % Dental Consumable $ 1,358,823 $ 1,424,677 (4.6 ) % (0.6 ) % (1.9 ) % - % (2.1 ) % Equipment 823,978 800,144 3.0 (0.6 ) (1.3 ) - 4.9 Value-added services and other 309,341 291,311 6.2 (0.4 ) (1.5 ) - 8.1 Total $ 2,492,142 $ 2,516,132 (1.0 ) % (0.6 ) % (1.7 ) % - % 1.3 % Animal Health Consumable $ 3,788,507 $ 3,823,363 (0.9 ) % (2.4 ) % (1.8 ) % 0.2 % 3.1 % Equipment 126,425 120,280 5.1 - (1.7 ) - 6.8 Value-added services and other 49,990 39,231 27.4 (9.9 ) (2.7 ) 15.6 24.4 Total $ 3,964,922 $ 3,982,874 (0.5 ) % (2.4 ) % (1.8 ) % 0.3 % 3.4 % Corporate Value-added services and other $ 14,407 $ 399 3,510.8 % - % - % - % 3,510.8 % Total $ 14,407 $ 399 3,510.8 % - % - % - % 3,510.8 %

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended April 29,

2023 April 30,

2022 April 29,

2023 April 30,

2022 Operating income (loss) Dental $ 79,121 $ 61,603 $ 237,268 $ 180,212 Animal Health 46,622 41,043 126,994 114,403 Corporate (20,633 ) (29,808 ) (88,291 ) (137,613 ) Total $ 105,110 $ 72,838 $ 275,971 $ 157,002

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) For the three months ended April 29, 2023 GAAP Deal amortization Integration and business restructuring expenses Legal reserves Inventory donation charges Gains on investments Non-GAAP Operating income $ 105,110 $ 9,772 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 114,882 Other income (expense), net (6,051 ) - - - - - (6,051 ) Income before taxes 99,059 9,772 - - - - 108,831 Income tax expense 24,217 2,337 - - - - 26,554 Net income 74,842 7,435 - - - - 82,277 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (123 ) - - - - - (123 ) Net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. $ 74,965 $ 7,435 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 82,400 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc.* $ 0.77 $ 0.08 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 0.84 Operating income as a % of sales 6.1 % 6.7 % Effective tax rate 24.4 % 24.4 % For the three months ended April 30, 2022 GAAP Deal amortization Integration and business restructuring expenses Legal reserves Inventory donation charges Gains on investments Non-GAAP Operating income $ 72,838 $ 9,405 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 82,243 Other income (expense), net 9,515 - - - - (890 ) 8,625 Income before taxes 82,353 9,405 - - - (890 ) 90,868 Income tax expense 18,954 2,237 - - - (227 ) 20,964 Net income 63,399 7,168 - - - (663 ) 69,904 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (479 ) - - - - - (479 ) Net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. $ 63,878 $ 7,168 $ - $ - $ - $ (663 ) $ 70,383 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc.* $ 0.65 $ 0.07 $ - $ - $ - $ (0.01 ) $ 0.71 Operating income as a % of sales 4.4 % 5.0 % Effective tax rate 23.0 % 23.1 % * May not sum due to rounding.

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) For the twelve months ended April 29, 2023 GAAP Deal amortization Integration and business restructuring expenses Legal reserves Inventory donation charges Gains on investments Non-GAAP Operating income $ 275,971 $ 37,932 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 313,903 Other income (expense), net (5,810 ) - - - - - (5,810 ) Income before taxes 270,161 37,932 - - - - 308,093 Income tax expense 63,563 9,083 - - - - 72,646 Net income 206,598 28,849 - - - - 235,447 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (959 ) - - - - - (959 ) Net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. $ 207,557 $ 28,849 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 236,406 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc.* $ 2.12 $ 0.29 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 2.42 Operating income as a % of sales 4.3 % 4.9 % Effective tax rate 23.5 % 23.6 % For the twelve months ended April 30, 2022 GAAP Deal amortization Integration and business restructuring expenses Legal reserves Inventory donation charges Gains on investments Non-GAAP Operating income $ 157,002 $ 37,812 $ 4,245 $ 36,000 $ 49,194 $ - $ 284,253 Other income (expense), net 109,252 - - - - (101,809 ) 7,443 Income before taxes 266,254 37,812 4,245 36,000 49,194 (101,809 ) 291,696 Income tax expense 64,540 8,990 1,061 8,460 12,308 (25,896 ) 69,463 Net income 201,714 28,822 3,184 27,540 36,886 (75,913 ) 222,233 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,496 ) - - - - - (1,496 ) Net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. $ 203,210 $ 28,822 $ 3,184 $ 27,540 $ 36,886 $ (75,913 ) $ 223,729 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc.* $ 2.06 $ 0.29 $ 0.03 $ 0.28 $ 0.37 $ (0.77 ) $ 2.27 Operating income as a % of sales 2.4 % 4.4 % Effective tax rate 24.2 % 23.8 % * May not sum due to rounding.

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. FREE CASH FLOW (In thousands) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended April 29,

2023 April 30,

2022 Net cash used in operating activities $ (754,852 ) $ (980,994 ) Additions to property and equipment and software (64,220 ) (38,308 ) Collection of deferred purchase price receivables 998,912 1,213,497 Free cash flow $ 179,840 $ 194,195

