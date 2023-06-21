Appointment of two new Vantiva directors Ratification and renewal of terms of offices

Press Release

Paris - June 21, 2023 - Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI; OTC Pink: TCLRY), at its Ordinary General Meeting of June 20, 2023, appointed Ms. Karine Brunet and M. Tony Werner as new independent directors for a three-year term and decided to ratify the co-opted appointments of Ms. Laurence Lafont, Ms. Katleen Vandeweyer and M. Luis Martinez-Amago, and renewed for a further three (3) years, the terms of office of Ms. Laurence Lafont and Ms. Katleen Vandeweyer who were due to expire at the close of the aforementioned meeting.

Ms. Karine Brunet is an accomplished Technology executive with 25 years' career in telecommunications and technology services. She is an expert in shared services and outsourcing, and has developed extensive expertise in distribution, operations and general management. She also has solid international experience, including in-depth knowledge of the European and Indian markets.

She graduated from the Paris Graduate School of Management in 1993 with a Master's degree in Business and Marketing and started her career at NCR, where she spent three years in Amsterdam as General Manager EMEA Managed Services before becoming Head of Services in France. She then joined Alcatel as Vice President to set up the ICT European delivery model and develop their offshore and onshore capabilities.

Attracted by her experience in restructuring, Steria (now SopraSteria) approached Karine Brunet in 2006. After several promotions, she became IT Services Line Director and member of the Executive Committee, responsible for defining the strategy for all IT service lines of the company.

She left Steria after nearly 7 years to join Vodafone where she spent nearly 6 years as Technology Shared Services Director for the UK Telecom operator. She grew her remit from 1,000 to 10,000 people and led the global implementation of "follow-the-sun" operations. She also set up the Artificial Intelligence Centre of Excellence.

From 2019, she is COO of Capgemini Cloud Infrastructure Services which has 30,000 people.

M. Tony G. Werner is a long-term telecom and technology executive. Tony spent the last 16 years with Comcast Cable. His legacy as Chief Technology Officer and then President, Technology, Product, Experience, accelerated the pace of innovation within Comcast, shrinking time to market for new products and features from months to weeks, and in some cases, days. In addition, under his leadership, the team created the features that helped the X1 win Emmy Awards for both user experience and the groundbreaking X1 voice remote. In 2016, Tony was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Emmy Award in honor of his distinguished career as a technologist, innovator, and leader.

Prior to Comcast, Tony served as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for Liberty Global, Inc., in Englewood, CO, where he led the company's global strategy for video, voice and data services. Tony has also held Senior management positions with Aurora Networks, Tele-Communications, Inc. (TCI)/AT&T Broadband, and Rogers Communications.

Tony served as President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and the SCTE Foundation from 2025-2017. Tony was chairman of the CableLabs Technical Action Committee (TAC) from 2007-2022 and a board member on Kyrio the profit arm of CableLabs.

Tony was inducted into the Cable and Broadcast Hall as well as the Center Hall of Fame. In 2000, Tony received the NCTA Vanguard award for Science and Technology and in 2016 he received the Technical Emmy award for lifetime achievement.

Tony holds numerous patents and earned his degree in Telecommunications from Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount, MN (USA).

