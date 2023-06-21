Victoria's Secret & Co. Announces Leadership Appointments

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victoria's Secret & Co. ("Victoria's Secret" or the "Company") (NYSE: VSCO) announced key leadership appointments to further advance its strategic pillars of strengthening the core, igniting growth and transforming the foundation. Greg Unis will assume the role of Brand President, Victoria's Secret & PINK. Unis will continue to report to Martin Waters, CEO of Victoria's Secret & Co., and lead the design, merchandising, creative, planning, strategic patterning and business development functions.



"Greg has been with Victoria's Secret since 2016 and I believe his merchant vision, proven record of growth and results, and deep knowledge of our business make him the right person to guide us to further success. In this role, Greg will also partner closely with Chief Customer Officer Chris Rupp to continue to evolve our brands, delight our customers, and grow our business," said Martin Waters, CEO of Victoria's Secret & Co.

Additionally, the company will welcome Anne Stephenson as its new Chief Merchandising Officer, reporting to Greg Unis. Stephenson joins the company after most recently serving as the Chief Merchandising and Product Officer of Torrid and will begin her role with Victoria's Secret & Co. next month.

"We are thrilled to welcome Anne back to the Victoria's Secret & Co. family," added Waters. "Anne is a respected and strategic merchant with extensive leadership experience growing top brands, including more than 15 years with Victoria's Secret."

About Greg Unis:

Greg Unis joined the business in 2016 and formerly held the roles of CEO of Victoria's Secret Beauty and most recently as Chief Growth Officer at Victoria's Secret & Co. As Chief Growth Officer, he was tasked with growing the business through new business development, international expansion and mergers and acquisition opportunities. Greg also led VS&Co's real estate and store design and construction teams focused on expanding the company's store of the future initiative.

In his role as CEO of Victoria's Secret Beauty, he was responsible for the nearly $1B Victoria's Secret Beauty, Victoria's Secret Accessories, and PINK Beauty businesses, helping the brand deliver record sales and extensive growth in all three categories. Greg has a long-tenured career in retail where he was formerly Executive Vice President and Global Head of Men's and Licensing Merchandising for Coach, and held senior positions at Brooks Brothers and Gap Inc.

About Anne Stephenson:

Anne is a respected and strategic merchant with extensive leadership experience growing top brands, including more than 15 years with Victoria's Secret. Most recently, Anne has served in chief merchant roles at Full Beauty Brands and Torrid.

About Victoria's Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) is a specialty retailer of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, athleisure and swim, as well as award-winning prestige fragrances and body care. VS&Co is comprised of market leading brands, Victoria's Secret and Victoria's Secret PINK, that share a common purpose of inspiring and uplifting our customers in every stage of their lives, and Adore Me, a technology-led, digital-first innovative intimates brand serving women of all sizes and budgets at all phases of life. We are committed to empowering our more than 30,000 associates across a global footprint of approximately 1,350 retail stores in approximately 70 countries. We provide our customers with products and experiences that make them feel good inside and out while driving positive change through the power of our products, platform and advocacy.

