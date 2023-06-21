United Lithium Announces Results From the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Lithium Corp. ("United Lithium" or the "Company") (CSE: ULTH ; OTC: ULTHF ; FWB: 0ULA ) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 20, 2023 (the "Meeting").



All directors nominated as listed in the information circular dated May 16, 2023, were elected, as shown in the following table below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Scott Eldridge 10,422,064 99.795 % 21,400 0.205 % Iain Scarr 10,425,464 99.828 % 18,000 0.172 % Catherine Fitzgerald 10,430,564 99.876 % 12,900 0.124 % Robert Schafer 10,421,464 99.789 % 22,000 0.211 % Michael Kobler 10,425,464 99.828 % 18,000 0.172 %

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company also approved:

the re-appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration; and

the Company's Stock Option Plan.

The total number of common shares of United Lithium represented by shareholders in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 10,443,464 common shares, representing 8.47% of the total issued and outstanding common shares at the record date for the Meeting.

INCENTIVE STOCK OPTION GRANT

The Company also announces that it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors and consultants of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 1,165,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.35 (the "Options") in accordance with its 10% rolling Incentive Stock Option Plan. The Options vest immediately upon grant and are exercisable for a period of sixty months.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

"Scott Eldridge"

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About United Lithium Corp.

United Lithium Corp. is an exploration & development company energized by the global demand for lithium. The Company is targeting lithium projects in politically safe jurisdictions with advanced infrastructure that allows for rapid and cost-effective exploration, development and production opportunities.

The Company's consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis are available on the Company's website at www.unitedlithium.com or under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.