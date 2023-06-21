Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Nochmal Einstiegschance: 117% an einem Tag könnten sich wiederholen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MM87 | ISIN: NO0010358484 | Ticker-Symbol: E2M
Frankfurt
21.06.23
12:25 Uhr
0,237 Euro
+0,030
+14,49 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTROMAGNETIC GEOSERVICES ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTROMAGNETIC GEOSERVICES ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2360,27015:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.06.2023 | 13:42
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EMGS: Annual general meeting held and changes to the Board of Directors

The annual general meeting (the "AGM") of Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA ("EMGS" or the "Company") was held today, 21 June 2023 at 12:00 CEST.

All items were resolved in accordance with the board of directors' proposals and the Nomination Committee's recommendations.

The board of directors of the Company now consist of the following persons:

- Frederik Mohn (Chairman)

- Mimi K. Berdal

- Jørgen Westad

- Beatriz Malo de Molina

The minutes of meeting from the AGM are attached hereto.


Contact
Anders Eimstad, Chief Financial Officer, +47 948 25 836

About EMGS
EMGS, the marine EM market leader, uses its proprietary electromagnetic (EM) technology to support oil and gas companies in their search for offshore hydrocarbons. EMGS supports each stage in the workflow, from survey design and data acquisition to processing and interpretation. The Company's services enable the integration of EM data with seismic and other geophysical and geological information to give explorationists a clearer and more complete understanding of the subsurface. This improves exploration efficiency and reduces risks and the finding costs per barrel. CSEM technology can also be used to detect the presence of marine mineral deposits (primarily Seabed Massive Sulphides) and EMGS believes that the technology can also be used to estimate the mineral content of such deposits. The Company is undertaking early-stage initiatives to position itself in this future market.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.