The "Greece Data Center Market Investment Analysis Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Greece data center market is expected to reach a value of $1.218 billion by 2028 from $735 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.78%
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Greece has around 15 operational colocation data centers, most of which are being developed according to Tier III standards.
- A significant investment is being made in constructing new data centers and upgrading existing ones to meet the growing demand for data and support emerging technologies.
- The Greece data center market has witnessed significant growth in recent years due to rising demand for cloud computing, big data analytics, and IoT.
- The market emphasizes sustainability and energy efficiency more due to concerns about its carbon footprint.
- The Greece data center market benefits from over ten submarine cables that link the country to key global markets. Additionally, there are several inland internet exchange points.
- Major cloud service providers like Microsoft are constructing their facilities nationwide, while Google has also announced.
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?
- Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Greece colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the data center investment in Greece by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing Greece data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Greece
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 15
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 2
- Coverage: 5+ Locations
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in Greece
- Market Revenue Forecast (2022-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing
- The Greece market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Some key investors in the Greece data center market are Digital Reality (Lamda Helix), Telecom Italia Sparkle, and Synapsecom Telecoms.
- In 2022, the country witnessed the announcement construction of facilities by companies such as Google and Microsoft.
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Broadcom
- Cisco Sytems
- Dell Technologies
- Extreme Networks
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- NEC Corporation
- NetApp
- Oracle
- Super Micro Computer
Data Center Construction Contractors Sub-Contractors
- AECOM
- LDK Consultants
- ELLAKTOR Group
- Mytilineos S.A.
Support Infrastructure Providers
- 3M
- ABB
- Airedale International Air Conditioning
- Carrier
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Condair
- Daikin Applied
- Eaton
- KOHLER-SDMO
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Munters
- Perkins Engines
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Socomec
- Siemens
- Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
- Vertiv Group
Data Center Investors
- ADigital Reality (Lamda Helix)
- Telecom Italia Sparkle
- Microsoft
- Synapsecom Telecoms
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
- Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Athens
- Other Cities
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
REPORT COVERAGE
This report analyses the Greece data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
The segmentation includes:
- IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Switches Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
- Core Shell Development
- Installation Commissioning Services
- Building Engineering Design
- Fire Detection Suppression Systems
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
- Tier Standard
- Tier I Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Construction Contractors
- Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
1. How big is the Greece data center market?
2. What is the growth rate of the Greece data center market?
3. How many existing and upcoming data center facilities exist in Greece?
4. How much MW of power capacity will be added across Greece from 2023 to 2028?
5. What factors are driving the Greece data center market?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|93
|Forecast Period
|2022 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$735 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$1218 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.7%
|Regions Covered
|Greece
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s9ceuq
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230621833242/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900